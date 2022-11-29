Devils 5, Rangers 3
NEW YORK — Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod scored in the second period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 35 shots and the New Jersey Devils rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers.
Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and Tomas Tatar also scored to help the first-place Devils win their third straight since having their 13-game winning streak snapped last week.
Lightning 6, Sabres 5, OT
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Steven Stamkos scored his second goal of the game 2:44 into overtime to give Tampa Bay a win over Buffalo.
Brayden Point also had two goals, Brandon Hagel had a goal and an assist, and Corey Perry scored for the Lightning, who rallied from two goals down in the third period. Nikita Kucherov and Mikhail Sergachev each had three assists, and Stamkos added one for a three-point night.
Maple Leafs 4, Red Wings 2
DETROIT — Auston Matthews and William Nylander scored 51 seconds apart in the first period, Mitch Marner extended his point streak to 17 games and Toronto beat Detroit.
Rasmus Sandin also scored and Matt Murray made 38 saves for the Maple Leafs, who have won a season-high four straight and earned a point in nine consecutive games.
Golden Knights 3,
Blue Jackets 2, SO
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Paul Cotter scored in his first shootout attempt and Vegas beat Columbus to stop a two-game skid.
The shootout went four sudden-death rounds after each team scored once — Gustav Nyqvist for Columbus and Jonathan Marchessault for Vegas — in the first three rounds. Cotter, a second-year forward playing in his 21st career game, was the seventh player to shoot for the Golden Knights and he beat goaltender Daniil Tarasov to end it.
Stars 4, Blues 1
ST. LOUIS — Scott Wedgewood made 23 saves in an unexpected start and Wyatt Johnston broke a scoreless tie with a second-period goal to lead the Dallas Stars over the St. Louis Blues.
Jason Robertson, Ty Dellandrea and Miro Heiskanen also scored for Dallas, which has at least one point in eight of its last nine games.
Oilers 4, Panthers 3
EDMONTON, Alberta — Evan Bouchard scored the tying goal with 5 seconds remaining in the third period and Leon Draisaitl got the winner 22 seconds into overtime as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Florida Panthers.
Bouchard took a desperate shot from the slot late in regulation and beat Panthers goalie Spencer Knight stick side for his third of the season to tie it.
