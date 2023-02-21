BOSTON — David Pastrnak scored twice, moving within one goal of the NHL lead, and Linus Ullmark stopped 30 shots to lead the Boston Bruins to their fourth straight victory, 3-1 over the Ottawa Senators. Pastrnak broke a second-period tie to pass the 40-goal plateau for the third time in his career, and then added another goal in the third for No. 41. Edmonton’s Connor McDavid leads the league with 42 goals so far this season.
Jake DeBrusk also scored for Boston — the second straight time he has opened the scoring in two games since returning from an injury.
Claude Giroux scored and Kevin Mandolese stopped 29 shots for the Senators, who were playing back-to-back games after beating St. Louis on Sunday.
Playing in only his second game since the Jan. 2 Winter Classic, DeBrusk gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead with five minutes remaining in the first. Giroux tied it for Ottawa with 30 seconds left in the period.
CALGARY, Alberta — Wade Allison scored the game-winner and fellow rookie Samuel Ersson made 32 saves to maintain his perfect record as Philadelphia beat Calgary.
Travis Konecny and Tony DeAngelo each had a goal and an assist for Philadelphia. Nicolas Deslauriers also scored as the Flyers snapped a four-game losing streak. Ersson, 23, is the eighth goaltender in NHL history to start his career 6-0-0.
Mikael Backlund and Andrew Mangiapane had a goal an assist each for Calgary while Tyler Toffoli notched his team-leading 23rd.
The Flames remain two points back of Minnesota, which occupies the second wild card spot in the Western Conference. The Wild also hold a game in hand.
SAN JOSE — James Reimer stopped 26 shots for his second shutout of the season and the San Jose Sharks beat the Seattle Kraken 4-0 on Monday.
Logan Couture, Evgeny Svechnikov, Noah Gregor and Michael Eyssimont scored for San Jose, which snapped a three-game skid. Erik Karlsson had two assists.
Martin Jones made 19 saves against his former team but lost his fourth straight start as Seattle was shut out for the third time this season.
After a scoreless first period, Couture was credited with his 20th goal of the season on a bizarre play midway through the second. Off a faceoff, Couture battled Seattle’s Yanni Gourde, who won the draw back toward his own goal and past Jones into the net.
Couture became the third Shark to reach 20 goals in at least 10 seasons, joining Patrick Marleau and Joe Pavelski.
Later in the second period, Svechnikov intercepted a pass by Vince Dunn and beat Jones on his own rebound to make it 2-0.
PITTSBURGH — Bo Horvat and Anders Lee scored less than 2 minutes apart in the third period to spark New York over Pittsburgh — the Islanders’ second late comeback over the Penguins in three days.
Horvat beat Tristan Jarry to the short side with 11:26 remaining to tie it, then Jarry turned it over behind the Pittsburgh net to kickstar a sequence that ended with Lee’s goal. Brock Nelson’s second goal of the game, an empty-netter with 25 seconds left, sealed it for the Islanders.
Ilya Sorokin made 45 saves for New York. Jarry finished with 28 saves. Jake Guentzel and Jason Zucker scored for Pittsburgh.
NEW YORK — Mark Scheifele scored twice and Connor Hellebuyck made 50 saves for Winnipeg in its win over New York.
Kyle Connor and Pierre-Luc Dubois also scored for the Jets, who are 6-3-0 in their past nine visits to Madison Square Garden. Connor,
Vincent Trocheck scored for the Rangers, who lost in regulation for the first time since Jan. 19 when they fell 4-0 at home to Boston. Igor Shesterkin finished with 17 saves.
