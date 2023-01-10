Kings 6, Oilers 3
LOS ANGELES — Kevin Fiala had two goals and two assists, Adrian Kempe also scored two power-play goals and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-3 on Monday night.
Alex Iafallo and Viktor Arvidsson also scored as Los Angeles improved to 9-2-1 since Dec. 15. Pheonix Copley had 28 saves as he improved to 11-2-0 in 13 starts — all since Dec. 6.
The Kings converted on four of their first six power-play chances and improved to 2-0-0 against the Oilers this season. It was the first time Los Angeles scored four power-play goals in a game since April 5, 2012.
Fiala had his sixth game with at least three points this season and second consecutive. It was the first time in Kings history two players scored multiple power-play goals in a game.
Kailer Yamamoto, Ryan McLeod and Connor McDavid scored for the Oilers in the opener of a four-game road trip after Edmonton dropped three of four at home. The Oilers were 0 for 6 on their power-play chances.
Stuart Skinner was bombarded for three goals on 24 shots before he was replaced early in the second period. Former Kings goalie Jack Campbell came on after Kempe gave Los Angeles a 3-1 lead at 3:51 of the second period.
The matchup was the first between the teams at Los Angeles since Game 6 of a first-round playoff series last season. Edmonton advanced in seven games.
One game after recording a hat trick Saturday at Vegas, Fiala made it five goals in four periods when he scored twice in a span of 1:51 on separate first-period power plays. The goals gave him 15 on the season.
Yamamoto got one for Edmonton when he scored with 2:58 remaining in the first period when he deflected a shot by Darnell Nurse off the shaft of his stick for his fourth.
Flyers 4, Sabres 0
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Samuel Ersson made 28 saves for his first NHL shutout, Joel Farabee had a goal and an assist, and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-0 on Monday night.
Ersson, making his fifth career start, helped the Flyers get their fifth win in six games.
Farabee’s goal and assist came 1:27 apart in the first period. After Zack MacEwen opened the scoring early in the first, Farabee’s goal gave Philadelphia a 2-0 lead. He then helped set up a goal from Noah Cates that made it 3-0. Wade Allison scored about 2 minutes into the third period.
Predators 3, Senators 0
OTTAWA, Ontario — Filip Forsberg had a goal and an assist and Nashville won its fourth straight. Juuse Saros made 38 saves for his first shutout of the season and the 18th of his NHL career. He has stopped 102 of the 105 shots he’s faced in the last two games — following a 64-save performance Thursday in a 5-3 win over Carolina.
Kraken 4, Canadiens 0
MONTREAL — Vince Dunn and Eeli Tolvanen each had a goal and an assist, Martin Jones stopped 21 shots for his second shutout of the season and Seattle got its fifth straight win.
Daniel Sprong and Matty Beniers also scored, and Yanni Gourde had two assists in his return to his home province of Quebec. The Kraken have outscored opponents 26-8 during their win streak.
Jones had six saves in the first period, nine in the second and six in the third to get his 27th career shutout.
