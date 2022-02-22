Flames 3, Jets 1
CALGARY, Alberta — Elias Lindholm’s go-ahead goal with 47 seconds remaining extended his goal streak to eight games and the Calgary Flames tied a franchise record with their 10th consecutive victory.
Sean Monahan and Tyler Toffoli, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary, which wrapped up a perfect seven-game homestand.
The 10-game winning streak ties a franchise record.
Hurricanes 4, Flyers 3, OT
PHILADELPHIA — Brett Pesce scored 4 minutes, 42 seconds into overtime, Vincent Trocheck had a goal and an assist and Metropolitan Division-leading Carolina defeated Philadelphia.
Nino Niederreiter and Teuvo Teravainen also scored for the Hurricanes, who won their third straight.
Gerry Mayhew, Patrick Brown and Oskar Lindblom tallied goals for the Flyers.
Bruins 5, Avalanche 1
BOSTON — David Pastrnak had two goals and an assist and Boston rolled past Western Conference-leading Colorado.
Patrice Bergeron, Jake DeBrusk and Charlie Coyle also scored for Boston, which has won two straight. Jeremy Swayman had 28 saves and Taylor Hall added three assists.
It was a makeup for their Dec. 23 matchup that was postponed because of a league-wide outbreak of COVID-19 cases.
Canadiens 5, Maple Leafs 2
MONTREAL — Josh Anderson and Cole Caufield had three-point games and Montreal beat Toronto for its third straight victory.
Anderson had two goals and an assist, and Caufield a goal and two assists for the Canadiens. Rem Pitlick also scored and Brendan Gallagher had two assists. Samuel Montembeault made 35 saves.
Ilya Mikheyev and Pierre Engvall scored for Toronto. Petr Mrazek allowed five goals on 25 shots.
Canucks 5, Kraken 2
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Tyler Motte had a goal and an assist, and Vancouver sent Seattle to its fourth straight loss.
Travis Hamonic, Vasily Podkolzin, Bo Horvat and Tanner Pearson also scored for the Canucks. Juho Lahmmikko, Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller each had two assists.
Jared McCann, who was playing in his 400th NHL game, and Mark Giordano scored for the Kraken.
Thatcher Demko stopped 25 of 27 shots for the Canucks.
Kraken goalie Chris Driedger made a season-high 41 saves. Vancouver’s 46 shots was also a season high.
