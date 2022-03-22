Bruins 3, Canadiens 2, OT
MONTREAL — Brad Marchand scored his second goal of the game 34 seconds into overtime to give the Boston Bruins a win over the Montreal Canadiens.
Connor Clifton had a goal and an assist and Erik Haula had two assists for Boston. Jeremy Swayman stopped 26 shots.
Joel Armia and Denis Savard scored for Montreal, and Jake Allen finished with 43 saves.
In the extra period, the Bruins brought the puck up the ice and Haula sent a pass in the middle to Marchand. Marchand skated in, faked to his left and went to his right and backhanded it past Allen for his 27th of the season.
The Bruins got on the scoreboard first after a Montreal turnover. Haula sent the puck over to Marchand in the crease and he tapped it in at 9:21 of the first period.
Avalanche 3, Oilers 2, OT
DENVER — Nathan MacKinnon scored 52 seconds into overtime to lift Colorado.
MacKinnon, who also had an assist, came into the zone on a 2-on-1 with Cale Makar. Makar fed MacKinnon, who’s shot beat Mike Smith for his 22nd of the season to win it.
Mikko Rantanen had two goals, Makar finished with two assists and Darcy Kuemper stopped 23 shots in the fourth straight win for the Avalanche.
Kailer Yamamoto had a goal and an assist and Evander Kane also scored for the Oilers. Smith finished with 28 saves.
Wild 3, Golden Knights 0
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Nicolas Deslauriers scored in his Minnesota debut and Cam Talbot stopped 28 shots for the shutout.
Matt Dumba also had a goal and Ryan Hartman added an empty-netter for the Wild, who won their third straight game and climbed into second place in the Central Division. The arena was abuzz for the arrival of veteran goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, the three-time Stanley Cup champion and reigning Vezina Trophy winner who was fetched in a deal with Chicago.
Rookie Logan Thompson stopped 33 shots for the Golden Knights.
