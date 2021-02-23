Flames 3, Maple Leafs 0
TORONTO — David Rittich made 34 saves for his first shutout of the season and fourth of his career as the Calgary Flames beat NHL-leading Toronto.
Matthew Tkachuk and Sean Monahan each had a goal and an assist, and Sam Bennett added a goal for Calgary.
Rasmus Andersson added two assists for the Flames, who had lost four of five in regulation and had been outscored 14-3 in three straight losses, including a 7-1 decision to Edmonton on Saturday.
Islanders 3, Sabres 2
UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period and Semyon Varlamov made 34 saves, leading the Islanders over last-place Buffalo.
The Islanders beat the Sabres for the third straight time this season after two victories in Buffalo last week. The Islanders also moved to 5-0-1 at Nassau Coliseum.
Matt Martin and Anders Lee scored for the Islanders. Sam Reinhart and Curtis Lazar scored for the Sabres.
The Islanders have won six straight against the Sabres. The Sabres are 2-7-2 in their last 11 games overall against the Islanders.
Panthers 3, Stars 1
SUNRISE, Fla. — Aaron Ekblad and Keith Yandle scored, Chris Driedger made 24 saves and Florida beat slumping Dallas.
Aleksander Barkov scored an empty-net goal to seal the Panthers’ sixth win in eight games.
Blake Comeau scored for Dallas, and Anton Khudobin stopped 49 of 51 shots. The Stars lost their sixth in a row and eighth of nine overall while playing their first game since Feb. 13 due to the weather conditions in Dallas.
Lightning 4, Hurricanes 2
RALEIGH, N.C. — Ondrej Palat snapped a tie 8:04 into the third period, and Tampa Bay beat Carolina.
Palat, Steven Stamkos and Victor Hedman each had a goal and an assist for the Lightning, who were shut out in each of their first two matchups with the Hurricanes this season.
Jesper Fast scored his first two goals for Carolina. James Reimer made 28 saves, including 11 in the first period. The Hurricanes had won two straight and five of six.
Golden Knights 3, Avalanche 0
DENVER — Alex Tuch scored twice as part of Vegas’ three-goal spree in the second period, Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 34 shots and the Golden Knights cruised past Colorado.
Fleury earned his 64th career shutout in the finale of the four-game series, with the Knights and Avs each recording two wins. Jonathan Marchessault also scored for Vegas in the pivotal middle period.
Philipp Grubauer made 25 saves for Colorado.
Wild 6, Sharks 2
SAN JOSE — Mats Zuccarello had a goal and three assists, and Minnesota beat San Jose for its third consecutive win.
It was the highest scoring game of the season for Minnesota.
Victor Rask had a goal and two assists for the Wild, who improved to 3-1 on their five-game road trip. Kirill Kaprizov, Marcus Foligno, Ian Cole and Jonas Brodin also scored, and Kaapo Kahkonen made 31 saves.
Brent Burns and Logan Couture scored for San Jose. Martin Jones made 16 saves on 20 shots before he was replaced by Devan Dubnyk.
Kings 3, Blues 0
Coyotes 4, Ducks 3
