RALEIGH, N.C. — Andrei Svechnikov scored the winning goal in a shootout after tying the game in the second period, and the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Monday night.
Stefan Noesen also scored for Carolina in regulation. Martin Necas had two assists, and Frederik Andersen made 18 saves.
Alex Ovechkin and Dylan Strome scored in regulation for the Capitals. Darcy Kuemper stopped 33 shots.
It was the first shootout for both teams this season. Carolina’s Brent Burns and Washington’s Evgeny Kuznetsov converted to begin the tiebreaker, but Svechnikov had the only other tally.
Ovechkin converted on a second-period power play with a shot from the left side, notching his 47th goal in 86 career games against Carolina.
Sabres 8, Red Wings 3
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tage Thompson had three goals and three assists for a career-high six points to lead the Buffalo Sabres to a win over the Detroit Red Wings.
Rasmus Dahlin, Jack Quinn, Dylan Cozens, Jeff Skinner and Rasmus Asplund also scored for the Sabres, who won for the sixth time in nine games. Eric Comrie had 14 saves.
Buffalo had its highest scoring output since a nine-goal effort against Ottawa on Nov. 3, 2018.
Dylan Larkin, Olli Maatta and David Perron scored for the Red Wings, who have lost three of their last four games. Alex Nedeljkovic finished with 38 saves.
Thompson is quickly building off a breakout campaign last season, when he had a career-high 38 goals. The forward has six goals and six assists in nine games this season.
Thompson opened the scoring on a blast from the left circle with 3:08 remaining in the first period. Jeff Skinner set up Thompson’s one-timer with a cross-ice pass.
Maatta tied it 1:26 into the second period on a one-timer from the slot.
