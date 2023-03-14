Sabres 4, Maple Leafs 3
TORONTO — Alex Tuch had two goals in his return from injury and the Buffalo Sabres rallied from two goals down to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 57F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 52F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Updated: March 14, 2023 @ 11:53 am
Sabres 4, Maple Leafs 3
TORONTO — Alex Tuch had two goals in his return from injury and the Buffalo Sabres rallied from two goals down to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3.
Jack Quinn and Dylan Cozens also scored for Buffalo, and Owen Power and JJ Peterka each had two assists for Buffalo. Craig Anderson had 25 saves as the Sabres won for just the second time in eight games (2-5-1).
Auston Matthews had a goal and two assists, and William Nylander and Calle Jarnkrok also scored for Toronto. Mitch Marner had two assists and Matt Murray stopped 25 shots.
Avalanche 8, Canadiens 4
MONTREAL — Artturi Lehkonen scored twice in Colorado’s four-goal first period to lead the Avalanche to their third win in four games.
Valeri Nichushkin had a goal and two assists, Mikko Rantanen had a goal and an assist, and Nathan MacKinnon, J.T. Compher, Matt Nieto and Bowen Byram also scored for Colorado. Cale Makar had three assists, and Devon Toews and Logan O’Connor each had two. Alexandar Georgiev finished with 15 saves.
Stars 5, Kraken 2
SEATTLE — Jason Robertson scored his 39th goal of the season, the last of three power-play goals by Dallas, and the Stars beat the Seattle Kraken 5-2 for their sixth win in seven games.
Robertson’s goal came in the opening seconds of the third period and gave Dallas a three-goal lead.
Jamie Benn had a goal and two assists and Miro Heisknaen had three assists as Dallas strengthened its lead on top of the Central Division.
The Stars moved three points in front of Minnesota with 15 games left in the regular season.
Evgenii Dadonov, Joe Pavelski and Wyatt Johnston also scored for Dallas, and the Stars swept both games as the teams played twice in three days in Seattle. Jake Oettinger made 26 saves for Dallas.
Yanni Gourde and Eeli Tolvanen scored for Seattle, but the problem for the Kraken was their penalty kill. Seattle entering the game having killed 31 of the previous 32 power-play opportunities by its opponents, only to watch the Stars go 3 for 4 with the man advantage.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.