Blue Jackets 3, Red Wings 2
DETROIT — Alexandre Texier and Pierre-Luc Dubois scored 1:16 apart early in the third period to give the Columbus Blue Jackets a two-goal lead and they held on to beat the Detroit Red Wings.
Oliver Bjorkstrand scored late in the second period and Joonas Korpisalo finished with 35 saves in the Blue Jackets’ first win of the season.
Islanders 1, Bruins 0
UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Semyon Varlamov stopped 27 shots for his 29th career shutout, Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored with 4:09 remaining, and the New York Islanders beat the Boston Bruins in their home opener.
Adam Pelech fired a shot from the left point and Boston’s Patrice Bergeron deflected the puck up in air. Pageau batted it in past Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask to put the Islanders on the scoreboard.
Maple Leafs 3, Jets 1
TORONTO — Mitch Marner scored twice and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Winnipeg Jets.
John Tavares also scored and Frederik Andersen made 27 saves for Toronto in first of 10 meetings between the North Division rivals.
Kyle Connor scored for Winnipeg, and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 35 shots inside an empty Scotiabank Arena because of COVID-19 protocols.
Sabres 6, Flyers 1
PHILADELPHIA — Sam Reinhart and Curtis Lazar each scored two goals to lead the Buffalo Sabres to their first win of the season over the Philadelphia Flyers.
Carter Hutton stopped 21 shots in a light night of work against a Flyers team that had scored 11 goals as they won their first two games. Nicolas Aube-Kubel spoiled the shutout bid with 2:05 left.
Hurricanes 4, Predators 2
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Andrei Svechnikov, Sebastian Aho and Vincent Trocheck each had a goal and an assist as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Nashville Predators.
Nino Niederreiter also scored and James Reimer made 31 saves for Carolina.
Viktor Arvidsson had a goal and an assist and Filip Forsberg also scored for Nashville.
Blues 5, Sharks 4
ST. LOUIS — Jordan Kyrou got the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period, Justin Faulk scored twice and the St. Louis Blues rallied to beat the San Jose Sharks.
Mike Hoffman scored his first goal as a Blue and Brayden Schenn also scored for St. Louis, which beat San Jose for the fourth straight time on home ice. Jordan Binnington made 22 saves.
Canadiens 3, Oilers 1
EDMONTON, Alberta — Jake Allen made 25 saves in his first game with Montreal, Shea Weber got his first goal of the season and the Canadiens beat Edmonton.
Artturi Lehkonen and rookie Alexander Romanov also scored for Montreal, which beat Edmonton for the second time in three nights. The Habs also trounced the Oilers 5-1 on Saturday.
Montreal’s penalty kill was key in the victory, shutting down Oilers snipers Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl on seven power plays. Mikko Koskinen stopped 31 shots for Edmonton.
Flames 5, Canucks 2
CALGARY, Alberta — Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and an assist, leading Calgary over Vancouver.
Mikael Backlund, Elias Lindholm, Mark Giordano and Rasmus Andersson also scored for the Flames. Calgary goalie Jacob Markstrom had 25 saves to beat his former team for the second straight time.
Jake Virtanen and Tyler Myers scored for the Canucks, who played their fourth road game in six days. Thatcher Demko stopped 27 shots.
Golden Knights 4, Coyotes 2
LAS VEGAS — A stickless Chandler Stephenson was credited with the game-winning goal, Robin Lehner made 30 saves and Vegas beat Arizona.
Not too long after the first of Reilly Smith’s two goals tied it early in the third period, Vegas defenseman Zach Whitecloud gathered a loose puck from a faceoff in Arizona’s zone and fired a shot off Stephenson’s back to give Vegas its first lead of the game.
Max Pacioretty also scored for the Golden Knights, his third goal in three games.
Tyler Pitlick and Nick Schmaltz scored Arizona. Goaltender Darcy Kuemper stopped 24 shots.
