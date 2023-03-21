Panthers 5, Red Wings 2
DETROIT — Aleksander Barkov set the franchise record for most career points, Carter Verhaeghe scored two goals, and the Florida beat Detroit for the ninth consecutive time.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 51F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..
Windy with a steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 39F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Updated: March 21, 2023 @ 5:45 am
Panthers 5, Red Wings 2
DETROIT — Aleksander Barkov set the franchise record for most career points, Carter Verhaeghe scored two goals, and the Florida beat Detroit for the ninth consecutive time.
Barkov recorded a second-period assist, giving him 614 points, breaking a tie with Jonathan Huberdeau for the Panthers’ team record. Matthew Tkachuk had a goal and two assists, giving him 14 points over the last five games. Eric Staal and Gustav Forsling also scored as Florida improved to 6-0-1 over its seven games. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 20 shots.
Senators 2, Penguins 1
PITTSBURGH — Drake Batherson scored a power-play goal from in front with 2:09 left in regulation, Dylan Ferguson stopped 48 shots in his first NHL game in more than five years, and the Ottawa Senators beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1.
Thomas Chabot also scored to help the Senators snap a five-game skid.
Rickard Rakell spoiled Ferguson’s shutout bid with 5:21 to play, before a hooking penalty by Penguins defenseman Chad Ruhwedel put the Senators on the man-advantage. Batherson then took advantage with his 21st goal of the season.
Avalanche 5, Blackhawks 0
DENVER — Alexandar Georgiev made 27 saves and Denis Malgin had two goals and an assist, helping the surging Colorado Avalanche beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-0 on Monday night.
Mikko Rantanen got his 47th goal and an assist as the Avs posted their sixth consecutive win. Logan O’Connor and Kurtis MacDermid also scored.
Georgiev’s fifth shutout of the season and No. 13 for his career lifted Colorado (41-22-6) into a tie with idle Minnesota for second place in the Central Division with 88 points, one behind Dallas. The Avalanche have played one less game than the Wild and Stars.
Oilers 5, Sharks 4, OT
EDMONTON, Alberta — Darnell Nurse scored at 4:45 of overtime to give the Edmonton Oilers a 5-4 win over the struggling San Jose Sharks on Monday night for their fourth straight win.
Mattias Ekholm had two goals, Kailer Yamamoto had a goal and an assist, and Nick Bjugstad also scored to help the Oilers win for the sixth time in seven games. Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had two assists, and Jack Campbell had 28 saves.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.