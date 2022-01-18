Avalanche 4, Wild 3, SO
DENVER — Pavel Francouz stopped 24 shots in relief of injured Darcy Kuemper and three more in the shootout, and Colorado beat Minnesota for its 14th straight home win.
Kuemper was injured when Minnesota’s Jordan Greenway ran into him in the crease and knocked him down. He remained in the game until he was replaced by Francouz with 10:34 left in the second period.
Red Wings 3, Sabres 2, OT
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Dylan Larkin scored the tying goal in regulation and notched the game-winner 2:07 into overtime, giving Detroit the win before a sparse crowd in Buffalo.
Vladislav Namestnikov also scored for the Red Wings, who beat Buffalo for the second time in three days. Alex Nedelkovic made 26 saves.
Coyotes 5, Canadiens 2
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Nick Schmaltz and Johan Larsson each had a goal and an assist, and Arizona stretched Montreal’s losing streak to six games.
Travis Boyd and Janis Moser also scored for the Coyotes, who were without coach Andre Tourigny and four players due to COVID-19 protocols. Clayton Keller added a an empty-net goal and Karel Vejmelka had 24 saves.
Kraken 3, Blackhawks 2, SO
SEATTLE — Ryan Donato got the tying goal early in the third period, Joonas Donskoi scored in the shootout and Seattle snapped its nine-game losing streak with a win over Chicago.
Donato scored at 2:02 of the third to pull the Kraken even at 2. Donato also converted in the second round of the shootout and Donskoi — stuck without a goal this season in 38 games — put the winner past Marc-Andre Fleury.
Vince Dunn also scored for the Kraken. It was Seattle’s first win since Dec. 14 at San Jose and first home win since Dec. 3 against Edmonton. The Kraken are 1-16-1 when trailing after two periods.
Seattle goaltender Philipp Grubauer made 25 saves.
Islanders 4, Flyers 1
NEW YORK — Brock Nelson and Casey Cizikas scored less than three minutes apart in the second period and New York handed Philadelphia its eighth straight loss.
Anthony Beauvillier and Matt Martin also scored, and Ilya Sorokin stopped 26 shots to help the Islanders get their fifth win in seven games (5-1-1). New York coach Barry Trotz was back on the bench after missing three games, the last two in COVID-19 protocols.
Sorokin improved to 6-0-1 with a 1.50 goals-against average in seven career games against the Flyers. He is 10-7-5 on the season.
Blues 5, Predators 3
ST. LOUIS — Brayden Schenn and Ivan Barbashev each had two goals and two assists as St. Louis came from behind to beat Nashville.
Ryan O’Reilly added a goal and two assists in the first meeting between the teams since they played back-to-back games in February 2020. St. Louis’ victory left the clubs tied for second place in the Central Division with 51 points apiece.
Penguins 5, Golden Knights 3
LAS VEGAS — Jason Zucker scored twice and Pittsburgh rallied from an early three-goal deficit to defeat Vegas.
Pittsburgh scored five unanswered goals to improve to 13-2-0 since Dec. 4, including a 4-2-0 mark on its six-game road trip — the team’s longest of the season.
Vegas, which had five days off due to games in Edmonton and Calgary being postponed, dropped to 2-3-2 since Dec. 31, with all seven games coming at home.
Teddy Blueger, Jake Guentzel and Sidney Crosby also scored for the Penguins, and Tristan Jarry made 22 saves.
Chandler Stephenson, Evgenii Dadonov and Nic Roy scored for the Golden Knights, who were outshot for the first time in 24 games. Robin Lehner made 32 saves.
