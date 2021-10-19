Rangers 2, Maple Leafs 1, OT
TORONTO — Artemi Panarin scored in overtime, Igor Shesterkin stopped 40 shots and New York beat Toronto.
Mika Zibanejad had a goal and an assist for New York (2-1-1), the 100th two-point game of his NHL career.
Michael Bunting scored for Toronto (2-1-1), which got 21 saves from Jack Campbell.
Flyers 6, Kraken 1
PHILADELPHIA — Claude Giroux and Travis Konecny scored, Carter Hart stopped 24 shots and the Flyers spoiled former coach Dave Hakstol’s return to Philadelphia with a win over the expansion Seattle Kraken.
Joel Farabee, Derick Brassard, Ryan Ellis and Justin Braun also scored for the Flyers.
Carson Soucy scored the first goal in four games for a Kraken defenseman in team history.
Blues 7, Coyotes 4
GLENDALE, Ariz — Jordan Kyrou had two goals and two assists, and St. Louis scored five times in a 5:07 span of the second period for a win over Arizona.
Kyrou and Klim Kostin had two goals apiece during the second-period flurry, which began when Justin Faulk scored on a power play to tie it 2-all at 11:10 after goalie Carter Hutton lost his stick during a scramble in the crease.
Pavel Buchnevich and Ivan Barbashev also scored for the Blues, who have won the first two games of a season-opening three-game road trip.
Clayton Keller had a goal and an assist, and Phil Kessel and Shayne Gostisbehere added three assists apiece for the Coyotes, who are winless in three games under new coach André Tourigny in his first NHL season.
Christian Fischer and Ilya Lyubushkin scored three minutes apart midway through the third period for the Coyotes.
Jordan Binnington made 22 saves for the Blues. Carter Hutton stopped 15 of 21 shots.
