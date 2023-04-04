Stars 5, Predators 1
DALLAS — Jason Robertson had a power-play goal and three assists to become the first Dallas player with a 100-point season, and the Stars clinched a playoff spot with a win over the Nashville Predators.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Stars 5, Predators 1
DALLAS — Jason Robertson had a power-play goal and three assists to become the first Dallas player with a 100-point season, and the Stars clinched a playoff spot with a win over the Nashville Predators.
Joe Pavelski added a power-play and an assist while backup Scott Wedgewood stopped 26 shots in his first game in more than six weeks after being sidelined by a lower body injury.
Roope Hintz, Colin Miller and Tyler Seguin also scored for Dallas, which is going to the playoffs for the fourth time in five years — and with its third coach in that span.
Robertson reached 100 points — then 101 — in his first home game since setting Dallas’ single-season scoring record two games earlier.
Golden Knights 4, Wild 3, SO
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Pavel Dorofeyev scored twice in regulation, including the tying goal with 34.2 seconds left to send it to overtime, and then had one of Vegas’ three scores in the shootout in the victory over Minnesota.
Keegan Kolesar also scored in regulation and Jack Eichel and Reilly Smith had shootout goals as Vegas briefly delayed Minnesota’s chance to clinch a playoff spot. Laurent Brossoit made 30 saves.
Matt Boldy had a goal and assist, reaching the 30-goal mark in his first full NHL season for the Wild, who ended up clinching a playoff spot shortly after the game when Dallas beat Nashville. Minnesota is tied with Dallas atop the Central Division with 98 points.
Kraken 8, Coyotes 1
SEATTLE — Jared McCann scored two goals in his 500th NHL game, helping high-powered Seattle rout Arizona.
Jordan Eberle, Carson Soucy, Will Borgen, Oliver Bjorkstrand, Morgan Geekie and Ryan Donato also scored for Seattle, which is three points up on Winnipeg and five on Calgary for the top wild-card playoff spot in the Western Conference. Philipp Grubauer made 21 saves.
Lawson Crouse scored for the Coyotes, who are winless in their last eight (0-6-2).
Ivan Prosvetov, playing just his fifth game of the season for Arizona, had 24 saves.
It was the Kraken’s fourth game this season with eight goals, plus one game during which they scored nine.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.