Bruins 5, Capitals 3
WASHINGTON — David Pastrnak scored his first two goals of the season before Craig Smith tied it, Brandon Carlo scored the go-ahead goal and the Boston Bruins came back to beat the Washington Capitals.
Boston rallied from a 3-0 deficit for the second game in a row against Washington. After losing Saturday on Alex Ovechkin’s overtime goal, the Bruins finished the job this time as Carlo beat Vitek Vanecek with 2:37 left in the third period and Brad Marchand sealed it with an empty-netter.
Lightning 5, Predators 2
TAMPA, Fla. — Steven Stamkos’ goal made him the franchise leader in power-play points, Yanni Gourde scored twice and the Tampa Bay Lightning remained perfect on home ice with a victory over the Nashville Predators.
Brayden Point and Ondrej Palat also scored for the Lightning. Stamkos’ goal in the second gave him 301 points on the power play to pass Marty St. Louis for most in team history.
Rangers 3, Penguins 1
NEW YORK — Chris Kreider scored a power-play goal in the third period, helping the New York Rangers to a win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Artemi Panarin had a goal and two assists, Kevin Rooney scored and Igor Shesterkin made 25 saves as New York snapped a three-game losing streak against Pittsburgh.
Jason Zucker scored and Casey DeSmith made 21 saves for the Penguins in their fifth road loss this season.
Canadiens 6, Canucks 2
MONTREAL — Jeff Petry had two goals and an assist, leading the Montreal Canadiens to a win over the Vancouver Canucks.
It’s the third time in less than two weeks that the Canadiens have routed the Canucks. The teams meet again Tuesday in the second of a consecutive night, two-game set.
Nick Suzuki and Artturi Lehkonen each had a goal and an assist for Montreal, and Brendan Gallagher and Tyler Toffoli added scores.
Flames 4, Jets 3, SO
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Johnny Gaudreau scored the shootout winner and Calgary beat Winnipeg.
Gaudreau beat Connor Hellebuyck on a nice move between the pads in the fourth round and the Flames picked up their second straight win.
Gaudreau, Andrew Mangiapane, and Christopher Tanev scored in regulation for Calgary. Jacob Markstrom turned aside 25 shots in 65 minutes. Elias Lindholm had two assists.
Kyle Connor scored two power-play goals and Mark Scheifele scored for Winnipeg, which got 25 saves from Hellebuyck. Blake Wheeler added three assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.