Panthers 8, Blue Jackets 4
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Sam Reinhart had his fifth career hat trick to lead Florida to its fourth straight win.
Mason Marchment had two goals and four assists for a career-high six points to help the Panthers secure the top spot in the NHL standings heading into the All-Star break. Aleksander Barkov, Owen Tippett and MacKenzie Weegar also scored, and Reinhart added an assist.
Senators 3, Oilers 2, OT
OTTAWA, Ontario — Tim Stutzle scored at 4:22 of overtime to lead Ottawa.
Thomas Chabot and Nick Paul scored in regulation for the Senators, and Matt Murray stopped 37 shots.
Connor McDavid and Darnell Nurse scored for the Oilers. Mikko Koskinen finished with 28 saves.
Maple Leafs 6, Devils 4
TORONTO — Auston Matthews had three goals and an assist, and the Toronto Maple Leafs scored four times in the third period to rally to a win over the New Jersey Devils.
Mitch Marner had a goal and two assists, Ilya Mikheyev had a goal and an assist, and Jason Spezza also scored to help the Maple Leafs win their fourth straight. Jack Campbell started and gave up three goals on nine shots before he was pulled midway through the first period. Petr Mrazek had 19 saves the rest of the way.
Canucks 3, Blackhawks 1
CHICAGO — Jaroslav Halak made 20 saves, Brock Boeser scored, and Vancouver beat Chicago.
Alex Chiasson and Luke Schenn also scored for the Canucks, who had dropped four of five.
Connor Murphy scored for the Blackhawks, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 29 stops.
Playing without captain Jonathan Toews, who missed his second straight game because of a concussion, Chicago lost for the sixth time in seven games. It dropped to 5-7-5 in its last 17 games overall.
