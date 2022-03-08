Maple Leafs 5, Blue Jackets 4
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Auston Matthews became the first player to score 40 goals this season, Petr Mrazek made 31 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs held off the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Matthews and linemates Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting each had a goal and an assist. llya Mikheyev and Alexander Kerfoot also scored as Toronto snapped a two-game losing streak.
Sean Kuraly, Oliver Bjorkstrand, Jack Roslovic and Patrik Laine scored for Columbus, which lost its third in a row.
Panthers 6, Sabres 1
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Aleksander Barkov had a goal and two assists as Florida won its third straight game.
Anthony Duclair added a goal and an assist. Noel Acciari, Carter Verhaeghe, and Patric Hornqvist also scored during a four-goal second period. Former Sabres player Brandon Montour opened the scoring for the Panthers, who lead the NHL in averaging more than four goals per game. They have outscored opponents 15-3 during their win streak.
Mason Marchment had three assists, and Sam Reinhart one in his first game back in Buffalo following an offseason trade. Spencer Knight made 28 saves to win his first Panthers start since Feb. 1 after getting called up from the minors.
Avalanche 5, Islanders 4
NEW YORK — Cale Makar had two goals and an assist, Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and two assists, and Colorado held on.
J.T. Compher and Devon Toews also scored for the Avalanche, who led 5-1 midway through the third and ran out the clock on New York’s rally. Colorado ended its first two-game skid since losing two straight in early November.
Anders Lee had two power-play goals and an assist, Casey Cizikas and Brock Nelson also scored, and Noah Dobson had two assists for the Islanders.
Flames 3, Oilers 1
CALGARY, Alberta — Tyler Toffoli had two goals to lead Calgary past Edmonton.
Johnny Gaudreau added a goal and an assist for the Flames (34-14-7), who remained atop the Pacific Division with their 14th win in 16 games. Jacob Markstrom stopped 27 of 28 shots in front of a season-high 17,246 at the Saddledome.
Devin Shore scored for Edmonton, and Mikko Koskinen had 26 saves in the first instalment of the Battle of Alberta. The Oilers beat the visiting Flames 5-2 on Oct. 16 and 5-2 on Jan. 22. The regular-season series concludes March 26 in Calgary.
