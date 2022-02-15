Wild 7, Red Wings 4
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Rookie Matt Boldy had his first career hat trick and added an assist to lead the Minnesota Wild to a win over the Detroit Red Wings.
Kirill Kaprizov had two goals, Joel Eriksson Ek and Ryan Hartman also scored, and Mats Zuccarello added three assists for Minnesota, which rallied from a two-goal deficit early in the first period. The Wild are 11-1-1 since Jan. 6, and have won six in a row at home.
Kaapo Kahkonen made 30 saves for Minnesota.
Maple Leafs 6, Kraken 2
SEATTLE — Mitch Marner had a goal and two assists, Michael Bunting added a goal and an assist, and Toronto snapped a two-game losing streak with a win over Seattle.
Marner became the second player from the 2015 draft to reach 400 career points, joining Connor McDavid.
David Kampf scored a short-handed goal, Ondrej Kase scored on a power play, and Alexander Kerfoot and Jake Muzzin added goals. Auston Matthews had a pair of assists for Toronto, and Jack Campbell made 23 saves.
Blackhawks 3, Jets 1
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Alex DeBrincat scored his 28th goal midway through the third period and Chicago defeated Winnipeg.
DeBrincat beat Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck with a high shot at 9:42 to break a 1-all tie. Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist, and Brandon Hagel added an empty-netter.
Marc-Andre Fleury made 30 saves for the Blackhawks (18-24-7), who have won twice in their last six games (2-4-0).
Mark Scheifele scored for the Jets (20-18-8), and Hellebuyck stopped 21 of the 23 shots he faced.
Oilers 3, Sharks 0
SAN JOSE — Stuart Skinner made 20 saves in his first career shutout and Edmonton beat San Jose.
Connor McDavid, Darnell Nurse and Warren Foegele scored. Evan Bouchard had two assists.
Former Shark Evander Kane returned to San Jose for the first time with the Oilers and was booed every time he touched the puck. He did not have a point, but took four shots on goal.
James Reimer made 36 saves as San Jose lost its fourth in a row. The Sharks played their first game since Feb. 1 and their first home game since Jan. 22.
