Islanders 4, Senators 2
OTTAWA, Ontario — Noah Dobson scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and the New York Islanders beat the Ottawa Senators 4-2 Monday night for their ninth win in 11 games.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Islanders 4, Senators 2
OTTAWA, Ontario — Noah Dobson scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and the New York Islanders beat the Ottawa Senators 4-2 Monday night for their ninth win in 11 games.
Oliver Wahlstrom, Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Brock Nelson also scored, and Mathew Barzal had two assists for the Islanders in the opener of a four-game road trip. Semyon Varlamov stopped 36 shots to win for the third time in his last four starts.
Claude Giroux had a goal and an assist, Drake Batherson also scored and Tim Stutzle added two assists for the Senators. Cam Talbot finished with 31 saves as Ottawa fell to 1-7-1 in their last nine games.
Hurricanes 3, Blackhawks 0
CHICAGO — Rookie Pyotr Kochetkov made 27 saves for his first career shutout, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0 on Monday night.
Jordan Martinook and Jordan Staal each had a goal and an assist for Carolina (10-5-1). Andrei Svechnikov scored his team-leading 12th goal, and Brent Burns had two assists.
Kochetkov wasn’t heavily tested, but made some timely close-in stops in his second start this season and fifth game of his career.
Blues 3, Avalanche 2
DENVER — Brandon Saad scored a quirky goal in the second period to break a tie, Jordan Binnington stopped 45 shots and the St. Louis Blues weathered a late 6-on-3 situation to beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Monday night.
Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou also scored for the Blues, who had their moms join them on the trip.
St. Louis committed two penalties to go down two skaters. And when the Avalanche pulled goalie Alexandar Georgiev for an extra skater, the Blues dodged a 6-on-3 disadvantage for the final minute to win their third straight game.
On his goal, Saad appeared to be passing from down low when the puck deflected off the stick of defenseman Cale Makar and then bounced in past Georgiev’s skate that was pressed against the post.
Mikko Rantanen and Artturi Lehkonen had goals for a banged-up Avalanche team that had won four in a row. Georgiev stopped 36 shots.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.