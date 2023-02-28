Senators 6, Red Wings 2
OTTAWA, Ontario — Claude Giroux scored the tiebreaking goal and had three assists, Thomas Chabot had a goal and two assists and Ottawa beat Detroit.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Windy with showers developing this afternoon. High 49F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Low 37F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Updated: February 28, 2023 @ 8:21 am
Senators 6, Red Wings 2
OTTAWA, Ontario — Claude Giroux scored the tiebreaking goal and had three assists, Thomas Chabot had a goal and two assists and Ottawa beat Detroit.
Brady Tkachuk, Tim Stutzle, Drake Batherson and Jake Sanderson also scored to help the Senators win their second straight after a two-game skid. Cam Talbot finished with 22 saves.
David Perron and Tyler Bertuzzi scored goals for the Red Wings, who have lost two straight after winning seven of eight. Magnus Hellberg had 36 saves.
Detroit remained three points behind Pittsburgh for the Eastern Conference’s second wild card. Buffalo is just a point behind the Penguins, and the Red Wings are in a three-way tie with Florida and Washington with 64 points.
Bruins 3, Oilers 2
EDMONTON, Alberta — Pavel Zacha scored the tiebreaking goal late in the second period and the league-leading Boston Bruins beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 Monday night for their seventh straight win.
Nick Foligno and Tomas Nosek also scored for the Bruins, and Dmitry Orlov had two assists for his first points since being acquired from Washington last week. Jeremy Swayman stopped 22 shots to win his third straight start and eighth in his last 10.
Connor McDavid scored twice to reach the 50-goal mark for the first time in his career for the Oilers, who have lost two straight in regulation after a five-game point streak (2-0-3). Stuart Skinner had 25 saves.
Canucks 5, Stars 4, OT
DALLAS — Andrei Kuzmenko scored 48 seconds into overtime to give the Vancouver Canucks a 5-4 win over the Dallas Stars on Monday night.
The play was reviewed for being offside and was allowed. Anthony Beauvillier backed into the offensive zone with the puck on his stick.
Beauvillier scored two goals and Sheldon Dries and Vasily Podkolzin also scored for the Canucks.
Vancouver goaltender Thatcher Demko, playing for the first time since Dec. 1, stopped 34 shots. Demko missed the previous 35 games with a lower-body injury.
Jamie Benn, Roope Hintz, Nils Lundkvist and Evgenii Dadonov scored for Dallas, the latter in his Stars debut after being acquired from the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday. Benn also had an assist.
Avalanche 3, Golden Knights 0
DENVER — Mikko Rantanen scored twice, including 14 seconds into the game, and Alexandar Georgiev stopped 31 shots to help Colorado get its sixth straight win.
Rantanen reached the 40-goal mark in a season for the first time in his career. His quick score tied for the seventh-fastest goal to start a game in Avalanche history.
Nathan MacKinnon added an empty-net goal with a shot from his own end with 3:27 remaining. He extended his points streak to eight straight games.
Adin Hill had 31 saves for the Golden Knights, who lost in regulation for the first time since Jan. 27.
They’re now 6-1-3 over their last 10 games.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.