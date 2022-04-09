Panthers 4, Sabres 3
SUNRISE, Fla. — Sam Bennett scored with 37.3 seconds left to lift Florida over Buffalo. Sam Reinhart and Claude Giroux each had a goal and an assist, and Patric Hornqvist also scored for the Panthers. Sergei Bobrovsky made 19 saves.
Jeff Skinner, Mark Pysyk and Victor Olofsson scored for the Sabres, and Dustin Tokarski stopped 39 shots.
Bruins 2, Lightning 1, OT
TAMPA, Fla. — Charlie Coyle scored 3:37 into overtime to give the Boston Bruins a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday night.
Coyle picked up a loose puck to the right of Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, came out in front and scored on a quick wrist shot.
Jake DeBrusk scored the other goal for Boston, which got 28 saves from Linus Ullmark. The Bruins improved to 8-3 in their last 11 games.
Islanders 2, Hurricanes 1
RALEIGH, N.C. — Kyle Palmieri scored with 14.1 seconds remaining in a wild final minute to lift New York past Carolina.
Ilya Sorokin needed only 19 saves to pick up the victory, though he was less than a minute away from matching a franchise record for shutouts in a season. But Vincent Trocheck’s goal with 56.8 seconds to play tied it for Carolina.
Still, the Islanders won for the fifth time in their last six games — thanks to Palmieri’s clutch goal.
Blues 4, Wild 3, OT
ST. LOUIS — Robert Thomas scored at 1:27 of overtime to give St. Louis a victory over Minnesota.
Thomas took a pass from Vladimir Tarasenko and scored on a slap shot from the left faceoff circle. The Blues overcame a 3-1 deficit to leapfrog Minnesota in the Central Division standings in the battle for home ice in the first round of the playoffs.
Brayden Schenn, Pavel Buchnevich and Justin Faulk also scored for St. Louis, which has won four straight and is on a 6-0-1 run. Ville Husso made 35 saves.
Avalanche 5, Jets 4, OT
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Cale Makar scored a power-play goal 2:42 into overtime to lift NHL-leading Colorado past Winnipeg.
Andre Burakovsky and Nathan MacKinnon each had a goal and an assist, and Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Erik Johnson and Nathan MacKinnon also scored for the Avalanche, who have won five straight. Makar added an assist. Pavel Francouz stopped 39 shots for Colorado, which is 9-1-1 in its last 11 games.
