Penguins 4, Senators 1
PITTSBURGH — Tristan Jarry made 46 saves in his return from a lower-body injury to lead the Pittsburgh Penguins past the Ottawa Senators 4-1.
Jake Guentzel scored twice for the Penguins to reach 20 goals for the sixth straight season. Rickard Rakell added his 17th and Jason Zucker his 13th as Pittsburgh earned a split of its home-and-home series with Ottawa.
Brady Tkachuk had his 16th goal for the Senators and Cam Talbott stopped 40 shots while losing for the fifth time in his last six starts.The injury-plagued Penguins have been treading water of late. The extended absences of Jarry and defensemen Jeff Petry and Kris Letang haven’t helped.
Pittsburgh is slowly getting healthier. Jarry looked sharp after missing seven games with a lower-body injury sustained against Boston in the Winter Classic at Fenway Park on Jan. 2.
Avalanche 4, Canucks 1
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Mikko Rantanen had a goal and an assist, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-1 for their fourth straight victory.
Andrew Cogliano, Valeri Nichushkin and Brad Hunt also scored for Colorado, and Nathan MacKinnon had two assists. Alexandar Georgiev stopped 28 shots.
Elias Pettersson scored for Vancouver, which lost for the eighth time in 10 games. Collin Delia finished with 26 saves.
Despite Vancouver’s performance, the crowd showed its appreciation for Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau midway through the second period and again late in the game with chants of “Bruce, there it is!” to the tune of Tag Team’s “Whoomp! (There it is).” Multiple reports said the veteran coach could be fired imminently and replaced with Rick Tocchet.
Cogliano opened the scoring with 8 1/2 minutes left in the first, ripping a shot past Delia glove side from the hash marks for his seventh of the season.
Just 34 seconds into the second, J.T. Compher sent Nichushkin a pass from the goal line and the Russian forward sent a wrist shot sailing toward the net. The puck bounced in off Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers as he slid in front of the net and Colorado took a 2-0 lead. MacKinnon contributed an assist on the goal, extending his point streak to seven games with four goals and 11 assists across the stretch.
