Capitals 4, Sabres 3, SO
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Alex Ovechkin scored the tying goal and then had the decisive shootout goal, helping Washington snap a two-game skid.
Anthony Mantha and Nick Jensen also scored for the Capitals. Ilya Samsonov stopped 20 shots through regulation and allowed one goal on three shootout attempts.
Jeff Skinner scored twice and Victor Olofsson added a goal for Buffalo, which had a three-game winning streak snapped. Buffalo squandered a chance to win four straight for the first time since a 10-game winning streak in November 2018.
Jets 4, Blue Jackets 3, OT
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Nikolaj Ehlers scored on a breakaway just 21 seconds into overtime, giving Winnipeg the win over Columbus.
Oliver Bjorkstrand forced the extra period with a tying power-play goal for Columbus with 14 seconds left after Winnipeg’s Josh Morrissey was assessed a slashing penalty.
Morrissey, Kyle Connor and Dominic Toninato scored in regulation for the Jets. Connor extended his points streak to 10 games. Eric Comrie stopped 32 shots.
Rangers 5, Penguins 1
NEW YORK — Chris Kreider scored twice, Mika Zibanejad had three assists and Igor Shesterkin made 20 saves as the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1.
Alexis Lafreniere, Frank Vatrano and newcomer Andrew Copp also had goals for the Rangers, who scored three times in the first four-plus minutes of the game against Tristian Jarry, who entered with a five-game winning streak and a 7-1-0 mark in his last eight appearances.
Flames 4, Coyotes 2
CALGARY, Alberta — Johnny Gaudreau scored his 30th goal and added two assists to lead Calgary over Arizona.
Matthew Tkachuk also scored his 30th, and Elias Lindholm and Rasmus Andersson added goals for Calgary, which improved to 16-2-2 in its last 20 home games.
Avalanche 6, Flyers 3
DENVER — Cale Makar scored twice to set the single-season franchise goal record for a defenseman and Colorado beat Philadelphia.
Makar’s goal on a wrist shot in the third period was his 24th of the season, surpassing the mark Sandis Ozolinsh set in 1996-97 Nazem Kadri had a goal and two assists as part of a four-goal first period.
