Panthers 7, Stars 1
SUNRISE, Fla. — Sam Bennett scored his second hat trick this season and added an assist to lead the Florida Panthers over the Dallas Stars 7-1.
All-Star forward Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and three assists to give him 51 points. Gustav Forsling scored his first of the season, Anthony Duclair had a goal and two assists, and Carter Verhaeghe also scored for the Panthers.
Brandon Montour had two assists, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 28 saves.
The Panthers are 7-0-1 since the extended Christmas break and they improved to 20-3-0 at home.
Jake Oettinger allowed four goals on 17 shots. He was replaced by Anton Khudobin with 13:57 left in the second period.
Avalanche 4, Coyotes 3, SO
DENVER — Nazem Kadri scored the winner in a shootout and Colorado extended the NHL’s longest home winning streak in nearly four years to 13 games with a victory over undermanned Arizona.
Mikko Rantanen, Tyson Jost and Andre Burakovsky scored in regulation for the Avalanche, and Pavel Francouz stopped 23 shots.
The last team to win 13 straight at home was Toronto from Jan. 31 to March 24, 2018.
Colorado is 31-2-2 at home since March 10.
The Coyotes were outshot 47-25 but took a 3-2 lead on Shayne Gostisbehere’s goal 39 seconds into the third period.
Burakovsky tied it just 29 seconds later.
All-Star Clayton Keller scored his first career short-handed goal and Johan Larsson also scored for Arizona, which went 0 for 3 in the shootout.
