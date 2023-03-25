Sabres 5, Devils 4
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Alex Tuch had two goals and an assist as the Buffalo Sabres beat the New Jersey Devils.
Dylan Cozens and Jack Quinn each had a goal and an assist, Tage Thompson scored his 44th goal, and JJ Peterka had two assists to help the Sabres snap a four-game skid and win for the third time in 13 games (3-8-2). Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 27 saves to win for the first time in seven starts.
Buffalo remained on the fringes of contention for the final Eastern Conference playoff spot, pulling six points behind Pittsburgh for the second wild card.
BlueJackets 5, Islanders 4, OT
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Boone Jenner scored 40 seconds into overtime and Columbus rallied to beat New York.
Johnny Gaudreau, Liam Foudy, Kent Johnson and Eric Robinson also scored, and Jack Roslovic added two assists for Columbus, which is tied with San Jose for the worst record in the NHL. Michael Hutchinson stopped 34 shots in his first win with the Blue Jackets.
Brock Nelson had two goals, Kyle Palmieri had a goal and an assist, and Zach Parise also scored for the Islanders, who moved three points ahead of Pittsburgh for the Eastern Conference’s first wild card. Ilya Sorokin stopped 22 shots.
Avalanche 3, Coyotes 1
DENVER — Cale Makar had a goal and two assists in his return to the lineup, Nathan MacKinnon also had a goal and two assists, and Colorado beat Arizona.
J.T. Compher had a goal, Valeri Nichushkin added two assists and Alexandar Georgiev stopped 17 shots for Colorado.
The Avalanche are in third place in the Central Division with 90 points — two behind first-place Dallas and one behind Minnesota. Colorado has played one fewer game than the Stars and Wild.
Clayton Keller scored and Karel Vejmelka had 28 saves for Arizona, which has dropped two in a row.
