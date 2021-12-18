Penguins 3, Sabres 2, OT
PITTSBURGH — Jeff Carter redirected a centering pass from Kris Letang between the legs of Malcom Subban 2:53 into overtime to give the Pittsburgh Penguins a 3-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres.
Pittsburgh extended its winning streak to a season-high six games by relying on the NHL’s top penalty-killing unit at the start of overtime after Carter drew a penalty for tripping with just 5 seconds left in regulation. Carter atoned by deftly slipping the puck past Subban to send his teammates spilling over the bench in celebration.
Golden Knights 3, Rangers 2
NEW YORK — Jonathan Marchessault scored in the third round of the shootout and Vegas beat New York for its season-high fourth straight victory.
Brett Howden had a goal and an assist and Dylan Coghlan also scored in regulation as Vegas won for the seventh time in eight games. Laurent Brossoit had 27 saves.
Blues 4, Stars 1
ST. LOUIS — Vladimir Tarasenko scored twice, Charlie Lindgren made 26 saves and St. Louis capped a home-and-home sweep against Dallas.
Lindgren improved to 5-0 since taking over in net for the injury-ravaged Blues. Logan Brown scored, Ivan Barbashev added an empty-netter and Pavel Buchnevich recorded two assists as St. Louis won for the fifth time in six games.
Capitals 5, Jets 2
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Vitek Vanecek made 40 saves and Washington spoiled the debut of new Winnipeg coach Dave Lowry.
Michael Sgarbossa and Alex Ovechkin scored empty-net goals in the final 2:40 to seal the win for Washington. Brett Leason, Daniel Sprong and Conor Sheary also scored for the Capitals.
Predators 3, Blackhawks 2
CHICAGO — Tanner Jeannot scored in overtime, Thomas Novak and Colton Sissons also scored, and short-handed Nashville beat Chicago.
The Predators won their seventh straight game despite having eight players in COVID-19 protocols.
Defenseman Mark Borowiecki was ruled out following a positive test 90 minutes before faceoff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.