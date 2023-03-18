Blue Jackets Ducks Hockey

Associated Press

The Ducks’ Trevor Zegras (11) celebrates his goal with Ryan Strome (16) during the first period against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Friday, in Anaheim. The Ducks won 7-4.

 Jae C. Hong

Ducks 7, Blue Jackets 4

ANAHEIM — Max Jones scored the tiebreaking goal on a breakaway with 2:37 remaining and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 7-4 Friday night in a matchup of teams near the bottom of the NHL standings.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.