Lightning 3, Panthers 2, OT
SUNRISE, Fla. — Brayden Point scored twice, including the game-winner on the power play 2:08 into overtime, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers.
The Lightning won it with Florida’s Matthew Tkachuk in the box for slashing and boarding 39 seconds into overtime. Victor Hedman was called for roughing which made it a 4-on-3 for the Lightning.
Steven Stamkos also scored for Tampa Bay. Tkachuk and Rudolfs Balcers scored for Florida.
Florida, which was swept out of the Eastern Conference semifinals by the Lightning in May, came into the third holding a 2-1 lead. With 9:29 remaining, Point deflected Nikita Kucherov’s shot past Florida goalie Sergei Bobrovsky to tie the score.
After Florida went 0 for 2 on the power play in the opening period, Tampa Bay cashed in on its first chance with the extra skater when Stamkos made it 1-0 at 13:04 of the period.
The Panthers tied the score when Tkachuk knocked in a shot from defenseman Brandon Montour just over two minutes later. Balcers scored his second in two games to give Florida the lead with 4:23 remaining in the second.
Tkachuk, in his first season with Florida following a blockbuster trade in July, now has three goals with five assists in five games with his new team.
Florida ended the night 0 for 5 on the power play as Tampa Bay scored on its first and final of seven chances.
Kraken 3, Avalanche 2
DENVER — Karson Kuhlman scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Seattle Kraken beat the Colorado Avalanche.
Jaden Schwartz and Jared McCann scored 22 seconds apart in the second period and added an assist each for Seattle. Philipp Grubauer had 17 saves before being replaced by Martin Jones midway through the third period. Jones got the win with just one save.
Bowen Byram had a goal and an assist and Evan Rodrigues also scored for Colorado, which has dropped two straight.
Kuhlman put the Kraken ahead when he maneuvered around Kurtis McDermid and beat Pavel Francouz with 7:54 left in the third.
The game was scoreless after the first period but the teams combined for three goals in the first six minutes of the second. Schwartz scored a power-play goal at 1:38 with a one-timer from the slot, and McCann’s second goal of the season made it 2-0 just 22 seconds later.
The Avalanche cut the lead in half when Rodrigues scored off a feed from Valeri Nichushkin at 5:55 for his first goal in a Colorado sweater. Nichushkin had two assists.
Byram scored a short-handed goal at 6:58 of the third to tie it.
Blackhawks 4, Red Wings 3, OT
CHICAGO — Max Domi stole the puck from Lucas Raymond and scored 2:16 into overtime, lifting Chicago to a victory over the Detroit Red Wings in the Blackhawks’ home opener.
Andreas Athanasiou, Philipp Kurashev and Connor Murphy also scored for Chicago in its first game in six days. Petr Mrazek made 15 stops before departing with an unspecified injury, and Alex Stalock had 10 saves in the third period and overtime.
Dominik Kubalik had a goal and an assist for Detroit, which dropped its second straight game in overtime. Dylan Larkin and Pius Suter also scored, and Alex Nedeljkovic made 25 saves.
It was Kubalik’s first game against Chicago since the forward signed a $5 million, two-year contract with Detroit in July. Kubalik spent his first three NHL seasons with the Blackhawks, getting 62 goals and 54 assists in 202 games.
“The biggest thing about Dominik that I probably didn’t give him enough credit for is how well he skates,” Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said. “Obviously he can finish.”
The 27-year-old Kubalik got his second goal with his new team when he tipped Olli Maatta’s shot past Mrazek on the goaltender’s glove side, making it 3-1 with 8:42 left in the second period.
Athanasiou converted a penalty shot 5:41 into the second for his first goal with his new team. It was the first penalty-shot goal for the Blackhawks since Jonathan Toews got one on March 11, 2019, against Arizona.
Chicago then tied it at 3 with two goals in the third. Kurashev beat Nedeljkovic with a backhand on a rebound at 3:46, and Murphy scored a short-handed goal off a faceoff at 10:06.
Toews and Patrick Kane each got a loud ovation when they were introduced before possibly their last home opener with Chicago. Each of the star forwards is in the last year of his contract and could be moved by the rebuilding Blackhawks at some point this season.
Kane got a good look with about four minutes left in the second, but he shot it off the post.
Detroit jumped in front with two goals 67 seconds apart in the first. Suter scored his first of the season when Robert Hagg’s rebound went off his left skate and in, and Larkin added a power-play goal on a wrist shot from the high slot at 10:33.
Larkin departed with an upper-body injury with about seven minutes left in the first, but he returned for the start of the second.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.