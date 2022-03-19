Panthers 3, Ducks 0
ANAHEIM — Jonathan Huberdeau scored twice to pass Olli Jokinen for second place in franchise history, and Spencer Knight made 17 saves for his first career shutout in Florida’s victory over Anaheim.
Joe Thornton had a goal as Florida bounced back after its seven-game point streak ended Thursday against Vegas, but the Panthers lost defenseman Aaron Ekblad to a lower-body injury in the first period.
John Gibson allowed three goals on 42 shots as the Ducks dropped to 0-4-2 in their past six games.
Senators 3, Flyers 1
OTTAWA, Ontario — Josh Norris broke a tie on a power play midway through the third period, Anton Forsberg made 27 saves and Ottawa beat Philadelphia.
Norris beat Martin Jones with a slap shot to help the Senators snap a three-game losing streak.
Capitals 4, Hurricanes 3, SO
RALEIGH, N.C. — Alex Ovechkin tied the game late in the third period and scored the winner in a shootout as the Washington Capitals beat the Carolina Hurricanes.
Evgeny Kuznetsov and John Carlson also scored in regulation for Washington, which has an eight-game point streak. Ilya Samsonov made 16 saves before denying all three Carolina tries in the tiebreaker.
Bruins 4, Jets 2
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Taylor Hall broke a tie by scoring a power-play goal with 4:47 left in the third period that sent Boston past Winnipeg.
Brad Marchand and Trent Frederic also scored, and Charlie McAvoy added a short-handed empty-netter for the Bruins.
Sabres 1, Flames 0, OT
CALGARY, Alberta — Tage Thompson scored in overtime and Dustin Tokarski made 24 saves to lead Buffalo over Calgary.
Calgary (37-16-8) is 15-1-2 in its last 18 games at the Saddledome.
Tokarski got his second career shutout and first since 2013-14 with the Montreal Canadiens.
Avalanche 5, Sharks 3
SAN JOSE— Valeri Nichushkin scored two goals and the Colorado Avalanche withstood a late San Jose rally to beat the Sharks 5-3 for their third victory in a row.
Cale Makar added a goal and two assists and Nazem Kadri and Darren Helm also scored for Colorado, which leads the NHL with 93 points and is 27-5-3 since Jan. 1.
With goalie Darcy Kuemper getting the night off, Pavel Francouz started for Colorado and made 25 saves. The Avalanche have won 10 of their past 12 against San Jose.
Trailing 4-0, the Sharks got a goal from Jeffrey Viel late in the second period. Rudolfs Balcers made it 4-2 and Erik Karlsson’s goal with 1:25 remaining cut the deficit to one. San Jose pulled goalie Zach Sawchenko but couldn’t force overtime.
