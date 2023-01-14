Jets 4, Penguins 1
PITTSBURGH — Mark Scheifele scored twice, including the go-ahead goal late in the second period and the Winnipeg Jets raced by the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Scheifele’s first goal with 2:02 left in the second off a pretty feed by Blake Wheeler put the Jets ahead to stay. Nikolaj Ehlers doubled the advantage 22 seconds later to send surging Winnipeg to its seventh win its last eight games.
David Rittich stopped 22 shots for the Jets, who dominated the depleted Penguins, particularly in front of the Pittsburgh crease.
Drew O’Connor scored his second goal of the season for the Penguins but Pittsburgh had trouble keeping up with the Jets. Missing injured defensemen Kris Letang and Jeff Petry and with Marcus Pettersson out sick, Pittsburgh allowed the Jets to control play for most of the night.
Oilers 7, Sharks 1
SAN JOSE— Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the San Jose Sharks 7-1 on Friday night.
Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each a goal and two assists, and Klim Kostin, Jesse Puljujarvi, and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers. Jack Campbell made 25 saves in Edmonton’s second straight win.
Oskar Lindblom scored for the San Jose, and Kaapo Kahkonen finished with 34 saves. The Sharks have lost four of their last five games (1-3-1).
McDavid showed off his hands by streaking down the middle of the ice on the power play with a quick shot that beat Kahkonen over the far side to give the Oilers a 1-0 lead with 9:01 left in the first period.
Kostin doubled the lead with his eighth of the season with 1:46 remaining in the opening period.
Draisaitl found McDavid on the power play with a sweet back door pass behind his back for his 37th to make it 3-0 at 8:22 of the second.
Mattias Janmark found Nugent-Hopkins from behind the net for a short-handed goal after Sharks defenseman Matt Benning couldn’t hold the puck in the offensive zone. It was Nugent-Hopkins’ 21st goal of the season, making it 4-0.
