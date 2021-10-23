Sharks 5, Maple Leafs 3
TORONTO — Logan Couture had two goals and an assist and Adin Hill made 30 saves in San Jose’s win over the Toronto Maple Leafs, keeping the Sharks perfect in the young season.
Timo Meier, Jonathan Dahlen and Erik Karlsson provided the rest of the offense for San Jose (4-0-0), which played for the third time in four nights, including a 2-1 victory Thursday over the Ottawa Senators.
Jason Spezza, Ondrej Kase and John Tavares scored for Toronto (2-2-1).
Bruins 4, Sabres 1
BOSTON — Charlie Coyle had a goal and and two assists and Linus Ullmark made 35 saves against his former team as Boston beat Buffalo.
Taylor Hall added a goal and an assist and Brad Marchand tallied two assists to help the Bruins salvage a split on its first road trip of the season. David Pastrnak and Thomas Nosek also scored for Boston.
The Sabres got a goal from Victor Oloffson in their first loss of the four-game homestand to start the season. Craig Anderson stopped 22 shots.
Oilers 5, Golden Knights 3
LAS VEGAS — Zack Kassian scored a tiebreaking goal in the third period and Edmonton beat Vegas to extend its season-opening win streak to four games.
Vegas (1-3-0) lost its third straight.
Zach Hyman scored twice and Leon Draisaitl added a goal for the Oilers. Mikko Koskinen made 36 saves.
Nic Roy, Nolan Patrick, and Nic Hague scored for the Golden Knights. Robin Lehner made 28 saves.
