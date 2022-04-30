Maple Leafs 5, Bruins 2
TORONTO — William Nylander scored twice and Toronto beat Boston in a regular-season finale with both teams resting most of their stars.
The Maple Leafs ensured they will face the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round, while the Bruins are set to meet the Carolina Hurricanes.
Ilya Mikheyev, Nick Abruzzese, with his first NHL goal, and Pierre Engvall, into an empty net, also scored for Toronto. Erik Kallgren made 24 saves.
Sabres 3, Blackhawks 2, OT
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Casey Mittelstadt scored 2:07 into overtime to lift Buffalo.
Tage Thompson scored his 38th goal for the Sabres, and defenseman Owen Power, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 draft, added his second goal in eight NHL games. Buffalo rallied for its fifth win in six games to close out its 12th consecutive season missing the playoffs, an NHL record. Dustin Tokarski made 19 saves.
Penguins 5, Blue Jackets 3
PITTSBURGH — Evgeni Malkin scored his 20th goal of the season and had an assist, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-3 Friday night in the season finale to clinch third place in the Metropolitan Division.
Kris Letang, Brian Boyle, Evan Rodrigues and Marcus Pettersson also scored for the Penguins, who will open the Stanley Cup playoffs next week at the New York Rangers.
Red Wings 5, Devils 3
NEWARK, N.J. — Pius Suter scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period and Detroit beat New Jersey.
Tyler Bertuzzi and Michael Rasmussen each had a goal and an assist, and Moritz Seider and Joe Veleno also scored for the Red Wings. Sam Gagner had two assists and Magnus Hellberg stopped 23 shots.
Canadiens 10, Panthers 2
MONTREAL — Cole Caufield had his first NHL hat trick and Montreal routed Presidents’ Trophy champion Florida.
As Tyler Pitlick netted Montreal’s 10th goal, “Guy! Guy! Guy!” chants rained from the Bell Centre rafters honoring late Habs great Guy Lafleur.
Senators 4, Flyers 2
PHILADELPHIA — Brady Tkachuk had a goal and an assist to lead Ottawa past Philadelphia.
Josh Norris and Travis Hamonic also scored and Austin Watson had an empty-netter for the Senators, who finished out of the playoffs for the fifth straight season.
Lightning 6, Islanders 4
NEW YORK — Steven Stamkos scored three goals for his first hat trick of the season, and Tampa Bay rallied to beat New York.
Corey Perry, Ryan McDonagh and Brandon Hagel also scored for Tampa Bay, which trailed by two before scoring five times in the third period. Ondrej Palat added three assists and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 33 shots as the Lightning secured third place in the Atlantic Division. Tampa Bay will face Toronto in the first round.
Rangers 3, Capitals 2
NEW YORK — Dryden Hunt scored the go-ahead goal in the third period, Alexandar Georgiev made 34 saves and New York beat Washington in the regular-season finale.
Filip Chytil and Alexis Lafreniere also scored for the Rangers, who snapped a three-game losing streak. New York will open the playoffs against Pittsburgh next week.
Jets 3, Flames 1
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Connor Hellebuyck made 32 saves to help Winnipeg beat playoff-bound Calgary.
Blake Wheeler, Mason Appleton and Brenden Dillon scored for Winnipeg. The Jets will conclude the season Sunday at home against the Seattle Kraken.
Matthew Tkachuk scored his 42nd goal of the season for Calgary. Dan Vladar stopped 40 shots for the Pacific Division’s top club.
Wild 4, Avalanche 1
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and an assist and Minnesota clinched home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
Jordan Greenway had two goals and Tyson Jost also scored for the Wild. Finishing second in the Central Division, Minnesota is 10-1-2 in its past 13 games and 21-3-4 in its past 28. Minnesota will face St. Louis in the first round next week. The Wild were 0-3 against the Blues this season.
Golden Knights 7, Blues 4
ST. LOUIS — Jack Eichel had two goals and an assist, leading Vegas past St. Louis.
William Karlsson scored the go-ahead goal 3:40 into the third period on a wrist shot, handing the Blues just their second loss (14-2-2) in their last 17 games. Jonathan Marchessault’s 30th goal, which was unassisted, came at 6:41.
Zach Whitecloud and Mark Stone also scored for Vegas. Max Pacioretty added an empty net goal at 17:44. Logan Thompson faced just 18 shots in making his 17th NHL start in goal and first against the Blues.
Oilers 3, Canucks 2, SO
EDMONTON, Alberta — Devin Shore scored the lone shootout goal and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Friday night while resting star forwards Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl in the regular-season finale.
Edmonton will face the Los Angeles Kings in the first round of the playoffs.
Mikko Koskinen made 39 saves and Brett Kulak and Tyson Barrie scored to help the Oilers (49-27-6) set a franchise record for consecutive games with a point at home, going 14-0-1 in their last 15 appearances at Rogers Place. They also have won seven of eight overall.
Kraken 3, Sharks 0
SEATTLE — Yanni Gourde and Adam Larsson scored in the first period to help Seattle a 3-0 win over the San Jose Sharks in the Kraken’s final home game of the season on Friday night.
Victor Rask scored an empty-net goal in the final minute and Chris Driedger had 24 saves for his first shutout of the season — the Kraken’s third.
Coyotes 5, Predators 4
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Shayne Gostisbehere scored two goals and the Arizona Coyotes rallied from a four-goal deficit to beat the Nashville Predators 5-4 Friday night in their final game at Gila River Arena.
Nashville scored three goals in the opening three minutes and went up 4-0 midway through the first period, appearing as if it would spoil Arizona’s final game after 19 seasons in Glendale.
The Coyotes turned the music back on, setting off roars from more than 15,000 fans with five straight goals. Michael Carcone tied it early in the third period and Gostisbehere put the Coyotes up 5-4 midway through by beating Connor Ingram from near the blue line.
Harri Sateri stopped 27 shots after replacing Karel Vejmelka for Arizona, which finished with the NHL’s second-worst record behind Montreal at (25-50-7).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.