Ducks 5, Coyotes 0
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Isac Lundestrom had two goals and an assist, Anthony Stolarz made 22 saves for his third shutout of the season and the Anaheim Ducks snapped an 11-game losing streak with a 5-0 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Friday night.
Stolarz, in his first start since March 12 after missing eight games, had his sixth shutout in 56 career games.
Cam Fowler had a goal and an assist, and Gerry Mayhew and Trevor Zegras — with a lacrosse-style goal — also scored for the Ducks, who had three goals in the first 10 minutes. The Ducks had only three points since their last victory March 6.
The Coyotes, who have lost six of seven, played their first game without leading scorer Clayton Keller, who suffered a fractured femur when he crashed into the boards late in a 5-2 victory over San Jose on Wednesday. He’ll miss the rest of the season.
Josef Korenar had 25 saves for Arizona after replacing starter Karel Vejmelka at 9:42 of the first period after Zegras’ goal gave the Ducks a 3-0 lead. Zegras picked up the puck behind the Coyotes net to Vejmelka’s left and skated around to the other side, where he held the puck on his blade and backhanded it in from chest level.
It’s the second time the 21-year-old rookie has scored on a lacrosse-style goal, with Zegras also pulling off the feat against Montreal on Jan. 27.
The Ducks scored on three of their nine shots against Vejmelka, who was making his seventh straight start.
Sabres 4, Predators 3
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Victor Olofsson scored the go-ahead goal with 5:35 left in the second period, and Buffalo extended its point streak to eight games with a win over Nashville.
Lightning 5, Blackhawks 2
TAMPA, Fla. — Ross Colton scored two goals and added an assist, Steven Stamkos and Brayden Point both had a goal and an assist, and Tampa Bay beat Chicago.
Islanders 3, Rangers 0
NEW YORK — Mathew Barzal had a goal and an assist, Semyon Varlamov stopped 27 shots for his 36th career shutout and the Islanders beat the rival Rangers.
Senators 5, Red Wings 2
DETROIT — Recently acquired Mathieu Joseph scored three times in the third period for his first career hat trick, Mads Sogaard made 27 saves in his NHL debut and the Ottawa Senators defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Friday night.
Oilers 6, Blues 5
EDMONTON, Alberta — Connor McDavid’s second goal of the game 1:11 into overtime lifted the Edmonton Oilers to a 6-5 win over the St. Louis Blues.
Golden Knights 5, Kraken 2
SEATTLE — Jack Eichel scored twice in his first multigoal game since being traded to Vegas, Logan Thompson made 26 saves and the Golden Knights beat the Seattle Kraken 5-2.
