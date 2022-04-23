Oilers 6, Avalanche 3
EDMONTON, Alberta — Evander Kane had three goals and an assist, Connor McDavid had three assists and the Edmonton Oilers clinched a playoff berth with a victory over the Colorado Avalanche.
Evan Bouchard, Kailer Yamamoto and Kris Russell also scored for the Oilers, who have won four in a row and improved to 12-0-1 in their last 13 games on home ice. Mike Smith had 34 saves.
Valeri Nichushkin had two goals and Nathan MacKinnon also scored for the Western Conference-leading Avalanche. Darcy Kuemper finished with 21 saves. Colorado has dropped three in a row and lost for just the second time this season when leading after the first period.
Wild 6, Kraken 3
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and three assists to become the first player in Minnesota franchise history with at least 100 points in a season, and the Wild established four franchise records and tied another in beating Seattle.
Joel Eriksson Ek had two goals and an assist, Mats Zuccarello, Ryan Hartman and Nicolas Deslauriers also scored, and Kevin Fiala had a team-record five assists for Minnesota, which also established all-time bests with its 50th win and 107 points.
Marc-Andre Fleury overcame an early gaffe and had 25 saves to improve to 7-1-0 since being acquired from Chicago at the trade deadline.
Daniel Sprong and Yanni Gourde scored early for Seattle, which saw its season-high three game-winning streak end. Philipp Grubauer finished with 29 saves. Matty Beniers also scored for the Kraken to become the first rookie to begin his NHL career with points in five consecutive games since New Jersey’s Ty Smith Jan. 14-24, 2021.
Senators 2,
Blue Jackets 1, SO
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Tim Stutzle scored in the shootout to lift Ottawa to its second straight road win.
Brady Tkachuk also scored and Filip Gustavsson stopped 33 shots for the Senators in his first career shootout win.
Jack Roslovic had Columbus’ goal and Elvis Merzlikins had 25 saves in the Blue Jackets’ fourth straight loss (0-3-1).
Roslovic put the Blue Jackets up 1-0 at 11:20 of the first, burying a tape-to-tape pass from Cole Sillinger from the right circle for his second power-play goal of the year.
Parker Kelly appeared to pull Ottawa even at 10:02 of the second but the goal was disallowed for offside.
Tkachuk finally put the Senators on the board at 7:06 of the third off tic-tac-toe passing from Drake Batherson and Josh Norris that caught Merlikins looking. The goal was Tkachuk’s team-leading 61st point of the season.
Capitals 2, Coyotes 0
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Conor Sheary scored in the first period and Vitek Vanecek got his fourth shutout of the season as the Washington Capitals beat the Arizona Coyotes 2-0 Friday night for their seventh win in nine games.
John Carlson scored his 16th into an empty net with 25 seconds remaining. Sheary and Nic Dowd had the assists on that goal. Vanecek stopped 19 shots for his seventh career shutout and 20th victory of the season.
The Capitals pulled even with Pittsburgh for third place in the Metropolitan Division with 99 points.
Karel Vejmelka had 27 saves for the Coyotes, who have lost nine straight (0-8-1). Arizona was coming off an OT loss to Chicago on Wednesday, its only point since an overtime win on the road against the Blackhawks on April 3.
Sheary’s goal, his 18th, came with 8:27 left in the first period. Sheary put in a rebound to Vejmelka’s right side. Nicklas Backstrom and Justin Schultz had the assists for Washington.
The Capitals outshot the Coyotes 29-19. There were four penalties in the contest, all against Arizona.
Jack McBain had the best chance for Arizona in the first period, but his point-blank shot against Vanecek hit the post to the goalie’s right. McBain, in his sixth career game, is looking for his first career goal.
A crowd of 14,023 — including a large contingent of Capitals fans — were in attendance at Gila River Arena. The Coyotes have two games left in Glendale before moving to a much smaller arena on Arizona State’s campus next season.
