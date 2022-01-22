Hurricanes 6, Rangers 3
RALEIGH, N.C. — Tony DeAngelo had a goal and two assists against his former team as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 6-3.
Sebastian Aho also had a goal and two assists, while Vincent Trocheck, Seth Jarvis, Jesper Fast — another former Ranger — and Nino Niederreiter also scored in the first meeting of the season between the top two teams in the Metropolitan Division. Teuvo Teravainen and Andrei Svechnikov had two assists apiece, and Frederik Andersen stopped 20 shots in Carolina’s third straight win.
Penguins 5, Blue Jackets 2
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Sidney Crosby notched his 15th career hat trick and added an assist to lead Pittsburgh to its fourth straight win.
Brian Dumoulin had a goal and two assists, Mike Matheson added a goal and an assist, and Bryan Rust had two assists for the Penguins, who have won 15 of its last 17 games.
Islanders 4, Coyotes 0
NEW YORK — Ilya Sorokin stopped 17 shots for his fourth shutout of the season, Brock Nelson scored twice and New York got its third straight win.
Stars 5, Red Wings 4, OT
DETROIT — Roope Hintz scored a power-play goal at 2:51 of overtime to lift Dallas.
It was the second win in a row for the Stars, who rallied from a one-goal deficit late in the third period to send it to the extra period.
Wild 5, Blackhawks 1
CHICAGO — Ryan Hartman scored twice, Marcus Foligno had a goal and an assist, and Minnesota won for the fourth time in five games.
Calen Addison and Brandon Duhaime also had goals for the Wild.
Blues 5, Kraken 0
SEATTLE — Ville Husso stopped 27 shots, Tyler Bozak scored shot-handed and the St. Louis Blues pounded the Seattle Kraken 5-0 Friday night.
The Blues have won two straight and five of six. Bozak and Brayden Schenn scored in the first period, and Pavel Buchnevich, Colton Parayko and Jordan Kyrou scored in the third. Parayko’s goal came on a penalty shot.
Panthers 2, Canucks 1, SO
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Aleksander Barkov scored the deciding goal in the shootout and the Florida Panthers beat the Vancouver Canucks 2-1 Friday night.
Sam Reinhart scored in regulation for Florida, and Spencer Knight stopped 27 shots in the win. The Panthers are 10-1-1 in their last 12 games.
Alex Chiasson scored in the first period for Vancouver. Spencer Martin, making his fourth NHL start and first in nearly five years with Thatcher Demko and Jaroslav Halak in COVID-19 protocols, had 33 saves.
Brock Boeser scored for Vancouver in the first round of the tiebreaker and Anton Lundell tied it for Florida in the second round.
Vancouver was playing at home for the first time since Dec. 14 and fell to 10-3-2 since Bruce Boudreau replaced Travis Green on Dec. 5.
