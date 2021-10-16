Devils 4, Blackhawks 3, OT
NEWARK, N.J. — Jack Hughes scored his second goal of the game less than a minute into overtime and the New Jersey Devils beat the Chicago Blackhawks after blowing a late two-goal lead.
Dominik Kubalik and Kirby Dach forced the overtime, scoring in the final 3:53 of regulation with the Blackhawks’ net empty.
Dougie Hamilton scored on his first shot as a Devil and Andreas Johnsson gave his team a 3-1 lead early in the third period. Jonathan Bernier made 24 saves for the Devils, who are looking to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2017-18 season.
Hamilton, who signed a $63 million contract as a free agent, provided instant dividends for New Jersey. He took a pass from Pavel Zacha between the circles and ripped a shot past Lankinen.
Alex DeBrincat also scored for Chicago, who are off to an 0-2 start after revamping their roster. Kevin Lankinen made 25 saves after being beaten 17 seconds by Hamilton after the opening faceoff.
Hughes got his game winner on an odd-man rush. He faked a shot in close to get Lankinen out of position and slid the puck into an open net.
Dach narrowed the margin to 3-2 with Chicago on a power play after rookie Dawson Mercer was called for a four-minute high-sticking penalty at 12:49.
Dach got his goal on a rebound in close while Kubalik got his second in two games with 25.5 seconds left in regulation.
Canucks 5, Flyers 4, SO
PHILADELPHIA — Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller scored shootout goals and Vancouver scored four times in the second period.
Travis Konecny and Claude Giroux scored over the final 2:17 of regulation in the Flyers’ season opener that tied it 4-all and sent the crowd into an absolute frenzy.
The shootout ended the late-game enthusiasm and sent Vancouver to its first win of the season.
Vasily Podkolzin scored his first NHL goal and Alex Chiasson also had one against Carter Hart in the second period. Chiasson’s one-year deal in Vancouver came with $750,000 — but no spellcheck. His jersey had the i and a flipped, spelling his name “Chaisson.” He showed grit playing for the name on the front of the jersey, not the misspelled one on the back. Pettersson and Miller also scored in the second. Thatcher Demko stopped 31 shots.
Cam Atkinson and Joel Farabee also scored for Philadelphia. Hart finished with 35 saves.
