Hurricanes 4, Blue Jackets 0
RALEIGH, N.C. — Jordan Staal got Carolina on the board with a determined second-period sequence, then the Hurricanes broke it open with two quick third-period goals to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-0 on Friday night.
The Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes finished with a season-high 50 shots, leaving netminder Frederik Andersen with a relatively quiet night in earning his third shutout this season on 19 saves.
Teuvo Teravainen scored late in the second for a 2-0 lead, then Nino Niederreiter and Vincent Trocheck scored 36 seconds apart in the opening minutes of the third.
Both teams entered on winning streaks, with Columbus at a season-high four wins and Carolina with three straight.
Blues 5, Sabres 3
ST. LOUIS — Jordan Kyrou had two goals and an assist, Colton Parayko scored the winner in St. Louis’ victory over Buffalo.
Jake Walman and Brayden Schenn also scored, and Ville Husso had 35 saves for St. Louis to improve to 10-1-1 since the start of 2022 — and 9-1-0 at home.
Kyle Okposo, Dylan Cozens and Tage Thompson scored for Buffalo. The Sabres have lost five straight.
Blackhawks 8, Devils 5
CHICAGO — Kirby Dach snapped a tie in the third period and Patrick Kane had three goals and an assist, helping Chicago beat New Jersey.
Brandon Hagel also scored three times for Chicago, which had dropped three in a row and seven of nine overall. Ryan Carpenter also scored, and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves in his return from a right hand injury.
Avalanche 6, Jets 3
DENVER — Gabriel Landeskog scored three times, Nathan MacKinnon added two more and Colorado overcame a three-goal deficit to beat Winnipeg. Landeskog also had a hat trick in a 7-1 home victory over the Jets on Jan. 6. Andre Burakovsky also scored for Colorado, and Pavel Francouz made 26 saves.
Coyotes 3, Golden Knights 1
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Nick Schmaltz scored twice in the third period, Scott Wedgewood stopped 43 shots and Arizona beat Vegas.
Shayne Gostisbehere also scored for the Coyotes.
