Devils 6, Oilers 5, OT
NEWARK, N.J. — Jack Hughes scored 2:55 into overtime and New Jersey beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-5 on Friday after Devils coach Lindy Ruff tested positive for COVID-19 hours before the game.
Hughes finished with two goals and an assist. Nico Hischier, rookie Dawson Mercer and Janne Kuokkanen also scored for the Devils, who earned their second straight win after dropping six in a row.
New Jersey was down before Yegor Sharangovich scored on a deflection with 32 seconds left in regulation.
Connor McDavid and Kailer Yamamoto had two goals apiece for Edmonton, which dropped its second straight. Devin Shore also scored.
Oilers goaltender Mike Smith overcame a shaky start to finish with 35 saves. He probably would have liked the game-winner back because Hughes’ shot from the top of the left circle seemed to squeeze through his pads.
Rangers 4, Lightning 3, SO
TAMPA, Fla. — Mika Zibanejad scored the lone goal in a shootout and the New York Rangers stopped Tampa Bay’s seven-game home winning streak by beating the Lightning 4-3.
Igor Shesterkin stopped 25 shots, Barclay Goodrow scored twice, and Alexis Lafrenière also had a goal for the Rangers.
Capitals 3, Red Wings 1
DETROIT — Alex Ovechkin had two goals in the third period, including the go-ahead score with 2:51 remaining, and the Washington Capitals topped the Detroit Red Wings 3-1 on Friday night.
Evgeny Kuznetsov had a goal and an assist for the Capitals while Ilya Samsonov made 19 saves. Pius Suter scored for Detroit and Thomas Greiss stopped 24 shots.
