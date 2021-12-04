Rangers 1, Sharks 0
NEW YORK — Ryan Strome scored in the first period, and Igor Shesterkin and Alexander Georgiev combined for a 28-save shutout as New York got its fifth straight win.
Shesterkin had 19 saves before leaving at 5:08 of the third period after appearing to suffer a right leg injury stretching out face-down in the crease. The Russian goalie wasn’t putting any weight on the leg as he was helped off the ice by the Rangers’ trainer and banged the side of the runway in frustration as he departed down the tunnel.
Jets 8, Devils 4
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Mark Scheifele had three goals and an assist to end a seven-game goal-scoring drought, and the Winnipeg Jets beat the New Jersey Devils.
Nikolaj Ehlers scored twice, and Kristian Vesalainen, Josh Morrissey and Adam Lowry also each scored for the Jets. Blake Wheeler had three assists and Pierre-Luc Dubois Neal Pionk each added two. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 33 shots.
Golden Knights 7, Coyotes 1
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Max Pacioretty scored twice and Chandler Stephenson had a short-handed goal in a four-goal second period, and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes.
Jonathan Marchessault, Michael Amadio, Evgenii Dadonov and Nicholas Roy also scored and Laurent Brossoit had 28 saves for Vegas, which snapped a two-game skid. The Golden Knights have won 15 of the 21 meetings with the Coyotes since joining the league in 2017.
Kraken 4, Oilers 3
SEATTLE — Colin Blackwell and Alex Wennberg scored less than three minutes apart in the second period, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Edmonton Oilers.
Yanni Gourde and Adam Larsson scored in the first period for the expansion Kraken, and Philipp Grubauer had 29 saves — including 13 in the third period.
Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Evan Bouchard each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner made 30 saves as Edmonton snapped a three-game win streak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.