Maple Leafs 2, Flames 1, OT
TORONTO — Auston Matthews scored at 2:32 of overtime and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Calgary Flames 2-1 on Friday night.
Ondrej Kase also scored, William Nylander had two assists and Jack Campbell made 30 saves to help the Maple Leafs win for the seventh time in eight games.
Sabres 3, Oilers 2
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Dylan Cozens scored twice, including the go-ahead goal, in a span of 5:14 and Buffalo snapped a 0-4-1 skid.
Anders Bjork also scored during a second period in which Buffalo overcame a 2-1 deficit after Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl scored two power-play goals. Dustin Tokarski stopped 33 shots — including bang-bang chances by Draisaitl with 4:45 remining — for his second win in seven starts.
Flyers 2, Hurricanes 1
RALEIGH, N.C. — Zack MacEwen scored with 8:40 remaining and Philadelphia rallied to beat Carolina.
Joel Farabee also scored in the third period for the Flyers, who had been shut out in their previous game and couldn’t score in this one until the final period. Carter Hart stopped 39 shots for the Flyers, who have won two of their past three games.
Capitals 4, Blue Jackets 3
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Alex Ovechkin got his 742nd career goal, Conor Sheary scored with 1:22 left and the Washington Capitals beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3.
Garnet Hathaway scored twice to help Washington get its third straight win. Ilya Samsonov stopped 26 shots for his first win since Oct. 29.
Blackhawks 2, Coyotes 1
CHICAGO — Dylan Strome scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period, Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 22 shots, and Chicago beat Arizona. Alex DeBrincat also scored and Patrick Kane had two assists as Chicago won its third straight since Derek King replaced the fired Jeremy Colliton as head coach last Saturday.
