Lightning 3, Red Wings 1
TAMPA, Fla. — Mikhail Sergachev scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period on a power play to lead Tampa Bay.
Brayden Point and Steven Stamkos also scored for Tampa Bay, Victor Hedman had three assists, and backup Brian Elliott made 22 saves. The Lightning, coming off a 5-1 loss to Pittsburgh on Thursday night at home, have not lost consecutive games in regulation this season.
Robby Fabbri scored and Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 35 shots for the Red Wings, who have lost 18 of their last 19 games at Tampa Bay. Detroit’s NHL-worst road penalty kill allowed three goals on four Tampa Bay power plays.
Rangers 3, Devils 1
NEW YORK — Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad each had a goal and assist, and New York won for the sixth time in its last eight games at home.
Filip Chytil also scored for the Rangers, who won the final two games of their three-game homestand. Igor Shesterkin made 32 saves to earn his 27th win of the season.
Nico Hischier scored for the Devils and Nico Daws made 29 saves. New Jersey has lost five of its last seven games.
Hurricanes 3, Penguins 2, OT
RALEIGH, N.C. — Andrei Svechnikov scored on a power play at 3:14 of overtime to cap Carolina’s rally from two goals down.
Jordan Staal scored two goals for the Hurricanes, who snapped a two-game skid and won for the fourth time in 16 chances (4-10-2) when trailing after two periods. Antti Raanta stopped 22 shots. Jake Guentzel and Sidney Crosby each had a goal and an assist for the Penguins, who fell to 23-1-2 when leading through two periods. Casey DeSmith made 38 saves.
Sabres 5, Wild 4
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jeff Skinner scored twice 4:20 apart in the third period to help Buffalo rally for the win.
Kyle Okposo and Casey Mittlestadt each had a goal and assist, and Victor Olofsson sealed the win with an empty-net goal with 1:06 remaining. The Sabres have won consecutive games for just the fifth time this season.
Stars 4, Jets 3, OT
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Jason Robertson scored his third goal of the game with 30 seconds left in overtime, lifting the Dallas Stars to a 4-3 victory over the Winnipeg Jets. Denis Gurianov scored the tying goal late in the third period for the Stars, and Braden Holtby made 39 saves.
Paul Stastny had two goals for the Jets, Kyle Connor also scored, and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 30 shots.
With the Jets leading 3-2, Gurianov’s screened shot from the point beat Hellebuyck with 4:32 left in the third period to tie it.
