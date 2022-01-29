Red Wings 3, Penguins 2, SO
PITTSBURGH — Lucas Raymond scored the only goal of the shootout and Detroit beat Pittsburgh.
Filip Zadina and Givani Smith scored in regulation for Detroit, and Calvin Pickard — making his second start of the season — stopped 36 shots through overtime and all three Pittsburgh skaters in the tiebreaker.
Wild 3, Rangers 2
NEW YORK — Frederick Gaudreau scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period and Minnesota beat New York following the Rangers’ jersey retirement ceremony for Henrik Lundqvist.
Kevin Fiala and Mats Zuccarella — a former Ranger — each had a goal and an assist to extend their point streaks to 10 games, and Cam Talbot — a backup to Lundqvist for two seasons — stopped 25 shots for the Wild. Minnesota won for the seventh time in eight games (7-0-1).
Avalanche 6, Blackhawks 4
CHICAGO — Gabriel Landeskog scored two power-play goals, and the Colorado Avalanche topped the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 on Friday night for their ninth straight win.
Western Conference-leading Colorado extended its point streak to 15 games (14-0-1), surviving a wild finish. J.T. Compher and Alex Newhook also scored, and Nazem Kadri and Cale Makar added empty-netters. Pavel Francouz made 39 saves.
The Avalanche played without center Nathan MacKinnon, who missed the first of at least three games because of a concussion and facial fracture.
Bruins 2, Coyotes 1
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Linus Ullmark stopped 30 shots, David Pastrnak had two assists and Boston beat Arizona for the 17th straight time.
Erik Haula and Charlie McAvoy each had goals to help the Bruins bounce back from blowing a two-goal lead in a loss to Colorado.
Capitals 5, Stars 0
DALLAS — Nicklas Backstrom had a goal and two assists, Vitek Vanecek had 30 saves for his second shutout of the season, and Washington beat former teammate Braden Holtby and Dallas.
Trevor van Riemsdyk, Tom Wilson, John Carlson and Connor McMichael also scored for the Capitals, who won in regulation for the first time since Jan. 15. Evgeny Kuznetsov also had two assists.
