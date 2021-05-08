Stars 5, Lightning 2
TAMPA, Fla. — Joe Pavelski had two goals and two assists to help and Dallas beat Tampa Bay to keep its postseason hopes alive.
Red Wings 5, Blue Jackets 2
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thomas Greiss made 22 saves and Detroit scored three goals in the second period to beat Columbus.
Flyers 4, Capitals 2
WASHINGTON — Rookie Wade Allison scored twice, Brian Elliott made 28 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Capitals 4-2 on Friday night to prevent Washington from reclaiming first place in the East Division.
Wild 4, Ducks 3, OT
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Kirill Kaprizov scored 17 seconds into overtime to lift Minnesota past Anaheim.
Kaprizov, the rookie sensation with 27 goals this season, snapped a quick shot that was stopped by goalie John Gibson, but drove the net and found the puck on a rebound and easily scored with Gibson unable to recover.
Avalanche 3, Kings 2
LOS ANGELES — Mikko Rantanen scored his 30th goal of the season, Cale Makar had a goal and an assist and Colorado beat Los Angeles.
Tyson Jost also scored, Philipp Grubauer made 15 saves and the Avalanche remained four points behind first-place Vegas in the West Division.
Brendan Lemieux and Gabriel Vilardi scored for Los Angeles. Cal Petersen made 34 saves as the Kings were eliminated from playoff contention.
Golden Knights 4, Blues 3, OT
LAS VEGAS — Jonathan Marchessault scored with 17 seconds left in overtime to lift Vegas past St. Louis.
Reilly Smith, Alec Martinez, and Nic Roy scored in regulation for Vegas. The Golden Knights also inched closer to winning their third division title in four seasons since joining the NHL in 2017. Robin Lehner stopped 22 shots.
Ryan O’Reilly, David Perron, and Jaden Schwartz scored for St. Louis.
Coyotes 5, Sharks 2
SAN JOSE — Phil Kessel scored the go-ahead goal for his 900th career point and Victor Soderstrom scored his first NHL goal to lead Arizona.
Conor Garland added a goal and two assists for the Coyotes, who also benefited from an overturned San Jose goal that would have tied it in the third. Michael Bunting and Jan Jenik also scored for Arizona, and Darcy Kuemper had 26 saves.
