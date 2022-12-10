Islanders 6, Devils 4
NEWARK, N.J. — Brock Nelson scored twice, Cal Clutterbuch had a goal and an assist and the New York Islanders beat New Jersey, handing the first-place Devils just their second regulation loss in 21 games.
Anders Lee, Casey Cizikas and Oliver Wahlstrom also scored, and Mathew Barzal and Alexander Romanov each had two assists as New York improved to 8-2-0 in their last 10 trips to Prudential Center. Semyon Varlamov made 25 saves.
Jack Hughes had a goal and an assist, and Nico Hischier, Tomas Tatar and Dawson Mercer also scored for the Devils. Dougie Hamilton, Jesper Bratt and Jonas Siegenthaler each had two assists.
Penguins 4, Sabres 3, OT
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jeff Carter scored a power-play goal 1:36 into overtime as Pittsburgh took advantage of a penalty to Buffalo’s Jeff Skinner.
Skinner was ejected for cross-checking Jake Guentzel across the face with 22 seconds remaining in the opener of the two-game set. Skinner went after Guentzel at the boards in coming to the defense of goalie Craig Anderson, who was slashed by Guentzel after smothering the puck.
Guentzel, Rickard Rackell and Brock McGinn also scored for the Penguins, who have won four straight and improved to 11-2-2 in their past 15 in a run that immediately followed an 0-6-1 skid.
Skinner, Kyle Okposo and Victor Olofsson scored for the Sabres.
Capitals 4, Kraken 1
WASHINGTON — Anthony Mantha and Alex Ovechkin each had a goal and assist and Washington won its third straight for the first time this season.
Marcus Johansson and Lars Eller also scored and Charlie Lindgren stopped 25 shots for the Capitals. Eller and Ovechkin sealed the with empty-netters in the final 1:06, with Ovechkin’s marking his 796th career goal.
Adam Larsson scored and Philipp Grubauer finished with 34 saves as Seattle lost its third straight.
Blue Jackets 3, Flames 1
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Patrik Laine scored on Columbus’ first shot and the Blue Jackets snapped a three-game losing streak.
Eric Robinson and Sean Kuraly also scored to help Columbus end a six-game home losing streak. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 12 shots in the first period before suffering a lower-body injury. He was replaced in the second by Elvis Merzlikins, who had 21 saves.
Michael Stone scored for Calgary and Jacob Markstrom stopped 23 shots in his first start after sitting out three games. The Flames had won three in a row.
Jets 3, Blackhawks 1
CHICAGO — Blake Wheeler scored early in the second period, David Rittich stopped 22 shots and Winnipeg won its fourth straight.
Cole Perfetti and Adam Lowry also scored and Josh Morrissey had two assists to help the Jets win for the seventh time in eight games to move back into first place in the Central Division ahead of idle Dallas.
Oilers 5, Wild 2
EDMONTON, Alberta — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and two assists as Edmonton snapped a seven-game skid against Minnesota.
Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl each had a goal and an assist. Derek Ryan and Kailer Yamamoto also scored for the Oilers, who have won six of their last eight. Stuart Skinner made 42 saves.
Rangers 2, Avalanche 1, SO
DENVER — Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin scored in the shootout, lifting New York past Colorado.
Braden Schneider scored in regulation and Igor Shesterkin stopped 41 shots through overtime and both Avalanche attempts in the tiebreaker to help the Rangers win their third straight after losing five of six.
Coyotes 4, Bruins 3
TEMPE, Ariz. — Lawson Crouse scored his second goal with 13.5 seconds left in the third period and Arizona returned home to end a 19-game losing streak to Boston.
Josh Brown and Nich Schmatz also scored for the Coyotes and Karel Vejmelka had 43 saves to help Arizona end a six-game losing streak. The Coyotes returned from a 14-game road trip to play at Mullett Arena for the first time since Nov. 3.
Golden Knights 2, Flyers 1
LAS VEGAS — Jonathan Marchessault scored in overtime to lift Vegas.
William Carrier also scored for Vegas, which hadn’t won at home against the Flyers since Jan. 2, 2020. Adin Hill stopped 27 shots, including Philadelphia’s lone attempt in overtime.
Scott Laughton scored early in the second for the Flyers, and Carter Hart finished with 32 saves.
