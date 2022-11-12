Penguins 4, Maple Leafs 2
TORONTO — Brock McGinn and Jake Guentzel scored in the third period, leading Pittsburgh to the victory.
Evgeni Malkin had a goal and an assist for Pittsburgh, which earned its second straight win since its seven-game slide. Jason Zucker also scored, and Casey DeSmith made 28 stops.
William Nylander and Zach Aston-Reese scored for Toronto in its second straight loss. Erik Kallgren made 19 saves.
Capitals 5, Lightning 1
WASHINGTON — Washington’s Darcy Kuemper got the best of the Tampa Bay Lightning again, making 28 saves to lead the Capitals to a victory against the team he beat for the Stanley Cup last summer in a game full of boiling tensions and a couple of fights.
Kuemper was facing the Lightning for the first time since defeating them in Game 6 of the final while with Colorado. He picked up his fifth win in 12 starts since leaving the Avalanche and signing a long-term deal with the Capitals.
Sonny Milano scored twice and Anthony Mantha and Aliaksei Protas each had a goal for Washington.
Sharks 5, Stars 4
DALLAS — Tomas Hertl scored early in the third period, and San Jose stopped a five-game losing streak.
Alexander Barabanov, Logan Couture, Timo Meier and Hertl each had a goal and an assist, and Evgeny Svechnikov also scored to help the Sharks get their first win since Oct. 27. James Reimer had 25 saves to end a personal four-game losing streak.
Couture also had a fighting penalty, giving him a Gordie Howe hat trick.
Wild 1, Kraken 0
SEATTLE — Marc-Andre Fleury made 28 saves, leading Minnesota to the road win.
It was Fleury’s 72nd career regular-season shutout. Mats Zuccarrello scored in the first period as the Wild snapped the Kraken’s five-game win streak.
Fleury made three stops in the closing seconds on Oliver Bjorkstrand and Yanni Gourde.
