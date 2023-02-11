Rangers 6, Kraken 3
NEW YORK — Vladimir Tarasenko scored early in his New York debut, Kaapo Kakko and Vincent Trocheck each had a goal and an assist, and the Rangers beat the Seattle Kraken for their fourth straight win.
Ryan Lindgren also had a goal and an assist, and Jacob Trouba and Mika Zibanejad also scored for the Rangers, who have won five straight at home and are 12-3-0 in their last 15 at Madison Square Garden. Igor Shesterkin had 26 saves to improve to 13-4-4 in his last 21 starts.
The Rangers are 19-4-3 since Dec. 5, when their season turned with a 6-4 home win over St. Louis, who traded Tarasenko and defenseman Niko Mikkola to New York on Thursday.
Oliver Bjorkstrand had a goal and an assist, and Brandon Tanev and Jared McCann also scored for Seattle, who lost all three games against New York area teams this week. Vince Dunn had two assists and Martin Jones had 22 saves.
Maple Leafs 3, Blue Jackets 0
COLUMBUS, Ohio — John Tavares scored twice and Ilya Samsonov stopped 30 shots for his third shutout of the season as Toronto snapped a three-game road losing streak.
Pierre Engvall also scored and Mitch Marner added two assists for the Maple Leafs, who remain in second place in the Atlantic Division with 72 points — 11 points behind first-place Boston.
Joonas Korpisalo had 41 saves for Columbus, which has lost four straight and remains last in the NHL standings.
Blackhawks 4, Coyotes 3, OT
CHICAGO — Caleb Jones scored 3:37 into overtime and Jaxson Stauber made 24 saves to lead Chicago.
Andreas Athanasiou had a goal and two assists as the Blackhawks rallied for the win in a matchup of two of the NHL’s worst teams. Colin Blackwell and Seth Jones also scored, and Stauber improved to 3-0 in three career starts — all this season.
Clayton Keller had a goal and two assists for Arizona, Schmaltz had a goal and an assist, and Nick Bjugstad also scored. Connor Ingram made 40 stops.
The Blackhawks played without captain Jonathan Toews, who missed his second straight game with a non-COVID-19 illness. He could return on the team’s four-game road trip.
