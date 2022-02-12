Stars 4, Jets 3, OT
DALLAS — Jason Robertson scored at 3:10 of overtime to give the Dallas Stars a 4-3 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night.
Jacob Peterson, Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn also scored for the Stars, who have won their first two games following the All-Star break, both at home, and have won seven of their last nine games dating to Jan. 20. Jake Oettinger made 31 saves.
Pierre-Luc Dubois, Jensen Harkins and Mark Scheifele scored for the Jets, who have lost eight of their last 10 (2-5-3). Connor Hellebuyck stopped 31 shots.
In the extra period, Robertson followed up his own initial shot with a backhander for his 20th goal of the season.
Oilers 3, Islanders 1
EDMONTON, Alberta — Cody Ceci and Zach Hyman each scored a goal, Mike Smith stopped 37 shots and Edmonton won in Jay Woodcroft’s NHL coaching debut.
Jesse Puljujarvi also scored for the Oilers and Connor McDavid had two assists. Mike Smith stopped 37 shots, including 18 in the first period, to improve to 3-4-1 on the season.
Edmonton snapped a two-game skid and improved to 6-2-1 in its last nine.
Anthony Beauvillier had a goal for the Islanders, who have lost four of six. Ilya Sorokin finished with 33 saves.
Lightning 4, Coyotes 3
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Steve Stamkos scored twice in the third period, and Brayden Point and Corey Perry added goals to lead Tampa Bay.
Brian Elliott made 15 saves in his second start since Dec. 31 as Tampa Bay rebounded from a 3-2 loss to Colorado on Thursday. The Lightning have not lost consecutive games this season and are 5-0-1 in the second game of back-to-backs.
Clayton Keller had a goal and an assist, and Alex Galchenyuk and Nick Schmaltz also scored for the Coyotes. Karel Vejmelka made 28 saves.
