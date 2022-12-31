Devils 4, Penguins 2
PITTSBURGH — Jack Hughes scored twice and Nico Hischier added a short-handed goal, helping New Jersey beat Pittsburgh.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Windy. A mix of clouds and sun giving way to showers this afternoon. High 59F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Low 44F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Localized flooding in recent burn areas.
Updated: December 31, 2022 @ 8:20 am
Devils 4, Penguins 2
PITTSBURGH — Jack Hughes scored twice and Nico Hischier added a short-handed goal, helping New Jersey beat Pittsburgh.
Dougie Hamilton also scored for the Devils, who had dropped two in a row. New Jersey has two wins in its last 10 games overall.
Despite their recent struggles, the Devils are 13-2-1 on the road this season, second-best in the NHL. The Devils were 11-26-4 on the road last season.
Vitek Vanecek stopped 25 shots for the Devils, who are 21-3-2 when scoring three or more goals in a game this season.
Hurricanes 4, Panthers 0
RALEIGH, N.C. — Antti Raanta made 19 saves for his second straight shutout and the 17th of his career, and the Carolina Hurricanes scored on three power plays for their franchise-record 10th consecutive victory, beating the Florida Panthers 4-0 on Friday night.
Stefan Noesen, Andrei Svechnikov and Teuvo Teravainen had the power-play goals and Jesperi Kotkaniemi posted the team’s fourth goal just 10 seconds after another man-advantage situation expired.
Brett Burns and Seth Jarvis each had two assists as the Hurricanes extended their franchise-best points streak to 16 games.
The Panthers, who were blanked for the first time this season, have lost four of their last five games.
Oilers 7, Kraken 2
SEATTLE — Connor McDavid had a goal and four assists, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Seattle Kraken 7-2.
Zach Hyman and Klim Kostin each scored twice as Edmonton won for the third time in four games. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had four assists, and Darnell Nurse finished with a goal and an assist.
McDavid extended his point streak to 17 games, matching his career best. He has 16 goals and 21 assists during the stretch.
Brandon Tanev and Daniel Sprong scored for Seattle in its third consecutive loss.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.