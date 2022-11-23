Sabres 7, Canadiens 2
Sabres 7, Canadiens 2
MONTREAL — Jeff Skinner had two goals and three assists as the Buffalo Sabres snapped an eight-game losing streak with a victory over the Montreal Canadiens.
Tage Thompson added a goal and three assists, while Rasmus Dahlin and Alex Tuch each had a goal and two assists. JJ Peterka and Henri Jokiharju also scored for Buffalo (8-11-0), and Craig Anderson made 29 saves.
The 30-year-old Skinner has 40 points (23 goals, 17 assists) in 37 career games against the Canadiens.
Cole Caufield and Sean Monahan scored for Montreal (9-9-1). Jake Allen allowed seven goals on 38 shots.
The Canadiens went 0 for 6 on the power play, including a 4-on-3 opportunity halfway through the second period.
