Jets 4, Kraken 3
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Kyle Connor scored his 47th goal of the season at 9:05 of the third period to rally the Winnipeg Jets to a season-ending win over the Seattle Kraken.
Morgan Barron, Blake Wheeler and Dominic Toninato also scored for Winnipeg (39-32-11), which missed the playoffs but finished the season with a perfect four-game homestand. Eric Comrie made 27 saves.
Alex Wennberg had a goal and an assist for Seattle (27-49-6), and Daniel Sprong and Riley Sheahan also scored. Chris Driedger stopped 23 shots.
The game was rescheduled following a storm in Winnipeg last month. It was the only one on the schedule and came two days after the rest of the league wrapped up the regular season.
Winnipeg led 1-0 after the first but Seattle went ahead 3-1 entering the third.
Wenneberg began the Kraken’s scoring with his 11th of the season 22 seconds into a power play at 5:55 of the second.
Sprong made it 2-1 at 12:24 with a shot that beat Comrie to the glove side. Sheahan’s goal followed 55 seconds later for a two-goal lead.
Winnipeg then broke through with three goals early in the third.
Jets center Paul Stastny recorded his 800th career point when he won a faceoff and got the puck back to Wheeler, who sent a one-timer past Driedger at 4:49. It marked the fourth straight game that Wheeler had scored.
Toninato tied it 3-3 at 7:16, with Barron earning an assist.
Connor then got the go-ahead goal less than two minutes later.
Barron scored his second goal of the season 3:47 into the game to give the Jets the 1-0 lead.
