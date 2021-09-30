Coyotes 4, Ducks 1
ANAHEIM— Lawson Crouse scored twice to help Arizona beat Anaheim.
Cam Dineen and Victor Soderstrom also scored for Arizona. Ivan Prosvetov stopped 15 of 16 shots in the first two periods, and Karel Vejmelka stopped all 14 shots he faced in the third.
Danny O’Regan scored for Anaheim, and Lukas Dostal made 21 saves.
Devils 5, Capitals 4
WASHINGTON — Nico Hischie scored on a power play with 1:12 left to lift New Jersey past Washington.
Yegor Sharangovich, Jack Hughes, Alexander Holtz, and Dawson Mercer also scored for New Jersey.
Blue Jackets 5, Blues 2
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Boone Jenner had two goals and an assist in Columbus’ victory over St. Louis.
Maple Leafs 4, Senators 0
OTTAWA, Ontario — Michael Bunting scored three power-play goals to help the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Ottawa Senators 4-0 in an exhibition game Wednesday night.
David Kampf also scored, and Josh Ho-Sang — invited to camp on a professional tryout — had two assists. Petr Mrazek stopped 19 shots.
Jets 5, Oilers 1
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Jansen Harkins had two goals and an assist to lead Winnipeg past Edmonton.
Evgeny Svechnikov had a goal and two assists, Austin Poganski and Kyle Connor also scored, and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 17 shots,
Panthers 4, Stars 3, SO
DALLAS — Serron Noel scored the tying goal with 44 seconds left in regulation and added the shootout winner in Florida’s victory over Dallas.
Red Wings 4, Blackhawks 3, SO
CHICAGO — Chicago captain Jonathan Toews played for the first time in more than a year Wednesday night in the Blackhawks’ 4-3 shootout loss to the Detroit Red Wings.
Kraken 4, Flames 3, SO
CALGARY, Alberta — Jaden Schwartz had two goals and an assist and Jordan Eberle scored the shootout winner in expansion Seattle’s victory over Calgary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.